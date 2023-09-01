The Diplomat Season 2: Release, Cast & Everything We Know

Netflix struck gold with yet another political drama in The Diplomat, and the fan-favorite series is coming back for Season 2.

The hit show comes from The West Wing writer Debora Cahn, starring Kerri Russel as an American diplomat who is thrust into the public eye after being asked to become the next US ambassador to England.

Season 1 was a certified hit for the streamer, garnering near-universal acclaim, and drawing millions of eyes to the streamer for its debut (via The Hollywood Reporter).

After a successful first season, a sophomore effort was quickly greenlit, with little known right now about where the series is headed next.

The Diplomat Season 2 Release: When Will It Come Out?

Netflix

Season 2 of The Diplomat has been officially announced, but there has been no release date confirmed as of yet.

While it will likely be a couple of years before The Diplomat is heard from again on Netflix, it seems as though development time on this next batch of episodes will be significantly shorter.

Series showrunner Debora Cahn told Elle in May she "look[s] for stories that can go on for a long time," meaning she likely already has a good idea of where things will go next in the series:

"I look for stories that can go on for a long time because, for me, the excitement of being able to go in really deep with characters you already know and you have a relationship with is fantastic."

Some expect the series to return sometime in 2024; however, given the ongoing writers' and actors' strikes - and The Diplomat Season 1's April 2023 release - it seems unlikely Cahn and her creative team have put pen to paper on scripts for the second season.

Filming on the first season started in April 2022 (via Manchester Evening News), only one year before its streaming debut, so when The Diplomat team can get back to work following the strikes, fans should expect Season 2 to hit Netflix somewhere around 12 months after cameras start rolling.

What Will Happen in The Diplomat Season 2?

Netflix

No plot synopsis has been revealed for The Diplomat Season 2. However, given the explosive cliffhanger ending of Season 1, there are plenty of directions Season 2 could go.

In the official announcement for The Diplomat Season 2, Netflix Vice President of Drama Series Jinny Howe teased the importance of the end of Season 1, remarking "After that jaw-dropping cliffhanger, we can’t wait [to see]" where the series goes in Season 2:

"Fans around the world are loving every minute of 'The Diplomat'’s gripping and propulsive drama, and embracing Keri Russell’s powerful performance as Kate Wyler. After that jaw-dropping cliffhanger, we can’t wait for them to see what the amazing visionary team of Debora Cahn, Janice Williams, and Keri Russell have in store for Season 2.”

After setting her diplomatic work aside and taking on the job of US ambassador to England, Kerri Russel's Kate Wyler closed Season 1 with a literal bang.

Following a suspected Russian assassination attempt on her husband, Kate and her colleagues decide to take down a Russian soldier in retaliation. That plan was foiled, however, when Hal and Kate's right-hand man, Stuart, were caught in the blast instead.

The closing moments of Season 1 saw the British Prime Minister had planned the original attack himself for his own nefarious reasons.

Heading into Season 2, it remains unclear who survived this explosive Season 1 finale, so surely that will be the first thing to be addressed in the upcoming second batch of episodes.

The Diplomat star Rufus Sewell told Tudum after the end of Season 1that he "[hopes they] all survive," but made it clear he doesn't yet know what will happen:

"I hope we all survive. What can I say? I mean, I loved the dramatic turn. I just have to hope that everyone will be OK. But the drama needs to be real."

If Sewell's Hal does survive the second season will likely dive deeper into the tense relationship between Hall and Kate. On that subject, Sewell thinks "there are enough problems to last us [a few seasons]," potentially hinting at the fate of his character.

Austin Dennison actor David Gyasi added, in the same conversation with Tudum, that he hopes "to see what [the Hal/Kate] relationship [becomes]" going forward

"I’m excited to see what that relationship [becomes]. They’re so opposite to one another, and yet, when you scratch the surface, [you see] what drives them [and they’re] probably more connected to one another than a lot of other characters."

If so many of the cast are thinking it, surely showrunner Deborah Cahn feels the same and the politically-inclined couple will continue to be at the center of the series.

The Diplomat Season 2 Cast: Who Will Return?

Netflix

Following the events of Season 1, it is assumed much of The Diplomat cast will be back for Season 2.

Kerri Russel's Kate Wyler has been confirmed to appear in the second batch of episodes, as she continues her political ascent, toward the potential seat of the Vice President of the United States.

Other mainstays of the first season that have not been confirmed to appear in Season 2 but will most likely be there are:

David Gyasi as Austin Dennison

Ali Ahn as Eidra Graham

Rory Kinnear as Prime Minister Nicol Trowbridge

Miguel Sandoval as Miguel Ganon

Nana Mensah as Billie Appiah

Michael McKean as US President William Rayburn

The biggest question marks for the Season 2 cast are Rufus Sewell's Hal Wyler and Stuart Hayford's Ato Essandoh, given their proximity to the car bombing that ended Season 1.

Are the pair dead? was that really the last fans will see of those characters? Right now it remains unknown, and likely will all the way up until Season 2's release.

As for new faces coming to the show, no new casting information has been announced. But there has been a campaign amongst the series' stars to bring in Keri Russel's Americans co-star Matthew Rhys on the show.

In a conversation with The AV Club, before Season 2 was officially greenlit, Russel addressed the idea of bringing Rhys in on the show, saying she would "would love to" work with the actor again:

"He's so fun to work with. I would love to. If 'The Diplomat' gets a second season, maybe we can lure him our way. In fact, when we were filming last summer, I asked him, 'Don't you want [series creator] Debora [Cahn] to write something for you? What would you do?'"

Season 1 of The Diplomat can be streamed now on Netflix.