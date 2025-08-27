The Cut Movie Star Caitríona Balfe on Creating Her Character's Backstory & Exploring Important Themes

The Cut is an intense new film starring Orlando Bloom as Boxer, a rundown and defeated fighter a little past his prime, who is looking to find a way to re-energize his career and dreams. Alongside his partner, Caitríona Balfe's Caitlin, he has to work harder than ever before to lose enough weight to make the weight class needed to feature in a redemption match. When John Turturro's Boz enters the picture to help him lose weight even faster, the situation goes downhill fast.

The Direct's Russ Milheim spoke with The Cut star Caitríona Balfe, who discussed how she created the backstory for Caitlin in the film, most of which isn't shown in the movie.

Balfe noted that she enjoyed creating "this woman who comes from an inner city," more specifically, "Ballyfermot in Dublin." When it comes to Caitlin's backstory, the actress noted that Caitlin "had come from a boxing family, but she had a lot of brothers." She explained that Caitlin's "Dad never really took her seriously in terms of her abilities to box, and it was something she was always interested in."

In fact, according to Balfe, if Caitlin "had grown up, even 10 to 15 years later, her life would have been very different, because she would have had a space in women's boxing, and she would have occupied that very well."

Balfe elaborated that she also feels that Caitlin went through a turbulent time in her life with drugs, and when audiences meet her, "she is somebody who's had a certain amount of recovery." Now, Caitlin "loves this life" with Bloom's Boxer and "loves co-owning a gym with the man that she loves and training kids."

Below is The Direct's entire conversation with Caitríona Balfe, who is also known for her leading role on Outlander. The Cut hits theaters on September 5, 2025.

The Cut Star Caitríona Balfe on Creating Caitlin's Backstory

"She Had Come From a Boxing Family, But She Had a Lot of Brothers."

The Direct: "Orlando Bloom's Boxer may be a competent fighter, but Caitlin seems to be able to handle herself pretty well. What was her life like before meeting him, and would you say she's kind of happy with their life together and the sacrifices she may have had to make to get there?"

Caitríona Balfe: One of the great things about doing this was, or doing any film, is filling in the backstory for your character. And for Caitlin, it was great. I got to create this woman who comes from an inner city. Well, we picked Ballyfermot in Dublin. And if any people from Dublin hear this and think it isn't a Ballyfermot accent, I'm sorry... ... The way I saw her was that she had come from a boxing family, but she had a lot of brothers. Her dad never really took her seriously in terms of her abilities to box, and it was something she was always interested in. And I think if she had grown up, even 10 to 15 years later, her life would have been very different, because she would have had a space in women's boxing, and she would have occupied that very well. But I think because she didn't have an outlet and an avenue that she could find her space in, like many people in inner city Dublin at that time, got in, fell in with drugs, and sort of had that journey. But when we meet her, she is somebody who's had a certain amount of recovery. So, when I think of those early scenes of her with Boxer and them, they're in the gym together. Yes, there's still sort of portion controlling, and there's still tentative relationships with food and control and all of those things. But I think actually she loves this life. I think she loves co-owning a gym with the man that she loves and training kids, and she gets a lot of satisfaction out of that, and I think that's why it's so heartbreaking when that's not enough for him.

Caitríona Balfe on the Difficulties of Tough Love in Life

"Tough Love Is Really Hard. It's a Really Hard Lesson to Dole Out In Life."

The Direct: "I wanted to talk about the importance of helping those close to you, but more importantly, when it's okay and the right choice to walk away from someone who needs more help than you can give. What was it like exploring that question so deeply here, and how you may have utilized your own life experiences through your performance?"

Caitríona Balfe: I mean, I think it's very rare for anyone to go through life and not come into contact with or not have people somewhere in your life that have addictions. I think I have experienced firsthand what it's like to love someone so much that you think you're doing the right thing, but that you're actually enabling somebody, and you're enabling behaviors. Tough Love is really hard. It's a really hard lesson to dole out in life, and when you love someone, you may know that the thing that you're doing is helping someone hurt themselves, but also the alternative is to sort of turn your back, in a way, and that's a really hard thing to do. I think it's such a tough decision for Caitlin. She sees that this is a journey that Boxer has to go on to sort of know that it's not the answer, but she also knows that if she isn't there with him, at least in the beginning, that he's not going to make it. And I think you know, until Boz comes into the picture, I think she thinks that she can actually manage this situation and help him. And maybe, you know, she's also a damaged person. She also has wish fulfillment. I think in the ideal world, they would win, right? And she'd be able to achieve this, and they would win together. But obviously, when Boz gets involved, it just all goes very wrong.

