'The Body In The Locker' Reveals Who The Killer Is In the Movie's Final 12 Minutes - And The Suspect is Closer to Home Than Expected

The Body in the Locker revealed the killer's identity in the movie's final 12 minutes, and it was someone fans did not expect at all after various twists and turns. The 2025 Lifetime thriller movie, now streaming on Netflix, follows Amy Robertson, a driven charity CEO reeling from the death of her famous, wealthy father, Reginald Leigh. While sorting through her father's belongings following the invasion of a masked intruder in his home, Amy discovered a mysterious storage key and a password-protected USB drive left behind by the suspect.

What started as a simple errand to a BoxedIn storage facility spiraled into a nightmare when she opened Locker 126 and found a decomposing body of a woman inside. This discovery plunged Amy into a web of secrets and a deeply seated betrayal that forever changed her life (a reveal quite similar to Netflix's Absentia).

The Body in the Locker recently started streaming on Netflix U.S. on July 16 and is currently charting at #2 on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart.

Who The Real Killer Is In The Body in the Locker Is Hiding In Plain Sight

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The Body in the Locker introduced several red herrings regarding the killer's identity. For instance, Amy's husband, James, seems connected to the unit, a new goody-two-shoes intern named Maisie seems suspicious, and the storage facility attendant, Lisa, might be a killer in disguise. At one point, Amy even questioned her own dead father if he had something to do with hiding his mistress's body after their affair went wrong.

The finale delivered a major gut-punch revelation at the storage facility that completely changed everything. As it turned out, Amy's own mother, Clare, emerged from the shadows, confirming she was the actual killer, after Amy and James tracked down a kidnapped Maisie to the storage facility alongside a stabbed Lisa.

Clare confessed that three years earlier, Reginald's longtime mistress, Heidi Jones, the mother to their secret daughter, Maisie (who was also the intern, making her Amy's half-sister), had invited her over to clear her conscience and reveal the full truth about the affair. Clare, who was overwhelmed by years of suppressed rage and jealousy, shoved Heidi during the argument, causing her to fall and die from blunt force trauma.

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A panicked Clare hid Heidi's body in Reginald's rarely visited storage locker, banking on the facility's lax security. Clare would then spend the rest of the story manipulating events, destroying evidence whenever she could, and targeting anyone who could expose her. This revelation instantly transformed Clare from a supportive mother figure, urging Amy to "protect the family," into the villain all along.

Following the big reveal in the final 12 minutes, a chaotic struggle ensued: Maisie fought for the gun, but it discharged, and James was accidentally shot (but he survived thanks to Lisa's quick thinking). The police eventually arrived to arrest a broken and distraught Clare.

In the emotional aftermath, Amy and Maisie unlocked the password-protected Reginald's USB, confirming their half-sister relationship and his years of secret support for Maisie.

Why Clare's Motive & Killer Strategy Is Messy in The Body in the Locker

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Clare's motive and killer strategy in The Body in the Locker feel messy and convoluted, as digging into her actions reveals several logical gaps and overcomplicated choices that weaken the story's credibility.

Unlike the brilliant killer reveal in Prime Video's The Better Sister, Clare's core drive of having jealous rage over Reginald's long-term affair with Heidi and the mere existence of Maisie is classic villainess fuel. However, it never fully lands, mainly because Clare had already divorced Reginald and moved on after learning of the affair.

It begged the question of why Clare risked everything by murdering Heidi years after the divorce. Clare should've walked away or exposed the affair herself. The film implied that she's still deeply bitter, which led to the crime.

During the confrontation, Clare claimed she was shielding Amy and the foundation's reputation because exposing the affair would've been detrimental to them. However, her crime was what ultimately destroyed it. Killing Heidi and hiding the body guaranteed a bigger scandal if discovered, and this was exactly what happened.

This messiness ultimately served the film's need for constant twists and a (not so) dramatic unmasking in the final 12 minutes. Clare had to stay hidden long enough for Amy to suspect James, Maisie, the reporter, and many others, meaning her strategy must be just incompetent enough to let clues slip through while competent enough to avoid early detection.

In the end, Clare was portrayed as a villain who felt simultaneously mastermind-level and impulsively unhinged, a contradiction that completely undermined the twist's impact.