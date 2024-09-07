Who Is Teresa Celeste? 4 Things to Know About Fight Night Actress - Wiki Bio Details

Fans looking to learn more about Fright Night: The Million Dollar Heist's Teresa Celeste have come to the right place.

The new Peacock series follows the true story behind a massive robbery that occurred following an incredibly famous match in Atlanta, Georgia. The gathering brought together hundreds of wealthy and influential guests, all of whom were robbed by the end of the night.

The 5' 4" actress was born in Atlanta, Georgia, in August 1991, making her 33 years old as of writing.

Meet Teresa Celeste - Biography Details

Teresa Celeste's Nickname Came From MySpace

While Teresa Celeste is the actress' real name, she has a different stage name: Teresa Topnotch. It turns out that it's a handle that she got from MySpace.

Elaborating further while talking with Keyshia Cole, Celeste confirmed that there was "no meaning behind it:"

"Honestly, it was my MySpace name... From there I just took it from Facebook to Instagram to whatever. [There's] no meaning. It was just what I decided to put."

Teresa Previously Starred in Wild 'N Out

Before her time on Fright Night: The Million Dollar Heist, Teresa Celeste starred in the MTV and VH1 series Wild 'N Outfor Seasons 12 through 15.

For those unfamiliar with the series, Wild 'N Out is a comedic improv game show where two teams battle it out based on wild prompts for them to act out. While a core cast was consistently appearing, the show also brought in celebrity guests.

As do writing, Wild 'N Out has aired twenty seasons.

Teresa Was Nominated For an Award for Her Role in Millennials

Teresa Celeste was nominated for an award for her role in the comedy series Millennials.

The show aired on the ALLBLK App and followed the lives of four people in their twenties as they navigated the chaos of trying to succeed in Los Angeles. Alongside Celeste, the cast included Kyle Massey, Keraun Harris, Philip Bolden, and more.

Celeste was nominated for an Indie Series Award for Best Lead Actress in a Comedy due to her time on Millennials. While she didn't win the award, the cast as a whole did win Best Ensemble for a comedy instead.

Some of her other previous roles include parts in Seven Deadly Sins: Lust, Hood Riches, Heaux Phase, and more.

Teresa's Fight Night Role Is Her Biggest Yet

While she's had roles in the past, Teresa Celeste's time on Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist is her biggest one to date.

The actress joins a handful of legendary actors for the Peacock show, including Kevin Hart, Taraji P. Henson, Terrence Howard, Don Cheadle, and Samuel L. Jackson.

Celeste plays "Mustang Maxine," who appears in the show's first episode. It's unclear how many installments she shows up for.

Her performance is clearly great, as one of the audience reviews for the show on Rotten Tomatoes specifically calls out her "stand-out performance" in the series.

