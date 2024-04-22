Tara Strong Controversy & Allegations Explained

Well-established voice actor Tara Strong took a bold stance on some global issues, creating controversy that affected her fan base and at least one of her recent roles.

Nearly every movie or TV fan has likely heard Tara Strong's voice somewhere. From voicing multiple characters in The Powerpuff Girls to bringing the character of Loki's Miss Minutes to life, she is credited with over 500 roles.

Tara Strong's Recent Controversies Explained

The controversy and allegations surrounding Tara Strong began in early October 2023 when the popular voice actress began publicly speaking out against Hamas and the conflict between Israel and Palestine on X (formerly Twitter).

Strong comes from a Jewish background and has openly stated that she stands with Israel amidst the conflict. On October 8, 2023, she shared a picture via X that seemingly called out those who stood in support of Palestine, almost as if she was grouping Palestinians and the Hamas terrorist organization.

The text in the photo mentioned Al Qaeda's actions against the United States on September 11, 2001 and when the ISIS terrorist organization attacked Paris, France. It then called out Hamas for attacking Israel, making it seem as though all of Palestine was wrong.

Strong also notably liked a post on X that said Hamas, ISIS, and the Taliban were all equal to Islam, then going on to state that Islam, in general, is a threat to the world.

The voice actress made another post on October 9, 2023 (in which she turned off the replies) that indirectly stated Islam wanted to take over the world. In the post, Strong noted that it was "just the beginning" and alluded that the conflicts started in Israel because it is "a country people love to hate:"

"This is only the beginning. They were smart to start with a country people love to hate."

These comments stirred up a lot of controversy at the time because they came across as Strong being Islamophobic seeing as how she publicly supported the idea that Hamas and terrorist organizations such as ISIS are a direct representation of Islam.

The allegations against Strong resulted in her being fired from an animated TV show called Boxtown. The series' official X account informed fans that Strong's character, Bill, would be recast.

Strong then quickly responded to the post with her own, claiming that she was "fired for being Jewish:"

"Just found out on twitter! This is what happens when you help fans get shows made I guess. Fired for being Jewish. Glad I helped you get your kickstarter money. Please lose my email address & pray for my family in Israel and in Gaza."

This caused many fans to bring up specific quotes from Strong, pointing out her Islamophobia (and that she liked a post saying that Islamophobia isn't even real) and how she publicly endorsed the conspiracy theory that Islam was trying to conquer the world.

Strong responded to one fan who called her out for being Islamophobic, to which she stated that she has "never been" and would never be while also reinforcing that she is "against Hamas:"

"I’ve never been nor would I ever be, but I am against HAMAS so should everyone else."

She also attempted to go back on her comments by saying "Eid Mubarak" to someone on X:

"Eid Mubarak friend & to all celebrating."

Tara Satrong's Controversial Stance on Artificial Intelligence

Along with the controversy Tara Strong stirred up regarding Islam and her stance on the Palestine/Israel conflict, the voice actor has also been called out for her hypocritical views on Artificial Intelligence, also known as AI.

The topic of AI has been debated in the entertainment industry for some time now, with many actors and writers worried that it will take away jobs and roles for them in the near future.

Strong agreed with this stance via X when she stated that AI "should be a concern for all people, not just actors." She even urged people not to "teach" AI software while also stating that she wants to "combat" it in full:

"I’m honestly not sure how to combat all the AI companies stealing our voices, but this should be a concern for all people, not just actors. Also…if a company asks you to teach an AI how to say anything & everything in YOUR voice, say NO."

However, many fans quickly called her out for being hypocritical because she shared multiple pieces of AI artwork on social media.

In a now-deleted post, Strong shared AI artwork of Dora the Explorer and the Powerpuff Girls, thanking the person who made it.

She has also publicly called AI artwork "so cute," which has caused many fans to point out how she is only against using AI when it harms or takes away from her.