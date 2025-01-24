Switch 2 Price: Community Predicts What Nintendo's Console Will Most Likely Cost

Fans were left with many questions following the highly anticipated reveal of the Switch 2 and one of those queries is how much the new Nintendo console will cost.

The Nintendo Switch 2 was revealed on January 16 in a short announcement trailer that shed light on the console's new design and hinted at some fresh features.

However, the trailer offered little in terms of details and failed to confirm a release date or price point for Nintendo's new piece of hardware.

Nintendo Fans Predict Switch 2 Price Range

Nintendo

Without a firm price point announced by Nintendo the online community rallied together to try and narrow down what the Switch 2 will be priced.

A popular thread on Reddit has fans guessing what the most likely price is for the new Nintendo console. The most upvoted guess is $399 USD, with many other users also expressing support for $400 as being the most probable price.

Many gamers have expressed that a $500 price tag would turn them off buying the console, while others believe $350 may be too cheap to expect in the current economic climate.

A $399 estimate puts the Switch 2 at a lower cost than what recent rumors suggest, with some leakers believing Nintendo will raise the price beyond $400 and offer two different bundles at launch.

Will The Switch 2 Be More Expensive Than The Original?

When it comes to estimating the Switch 2's price it is worth noting that the original Switch was priced at $299 USD at launch in 2017. The upgraded Switch OLED model which came out in 2021 was priced slightly more at $350. That makes these estimates for the Switch 2 above what the original consoles cost.

However, time and inflation need to be taken into account, and in 2024 it's more likely that things will be priced higher rather than lower.

Sony followed a similar strategy when it came to releasing the PS5 in 2020, with the disc drive console costing $499 at launch over the $399 that the PS4 cost in 2013. This makes a $100 price increase seem likely in the current console market.

While Nintendo has not confirmed many details about the Switch 2 at this point, leaks have suggested that a price increase may be warranted.

Leaked specs suggest that the Switch 2 will be far more powerful than its predecessor, potentially housing the power of a PS4 Pro under its hood. The original Switch doesn't output beyond 1080p, so this would be a significant improvement.

Additionally, the PS5 Pro has shown that more powerful internals lead to an increased price, so if the Switch 2 is truly packing more punch, then a higher cost seems inevitable.

More about the Switch 2 will be revealed at a Nintendo Direct on April 2.