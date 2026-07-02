New Superman Set Photos Reveal Best Look At Bradley Cooper’s DCU Character

DC Studios revealed the best look yet at Bradley Cooper's Jor-El in costume. Cooper followed in the footsteps of Oscar-winning actors Marlon Brando and Russell Crowe with Superman, becoming the latest to play the Man of Steel's late Kryptonian father Jor-El. Of course, the DCU's Jor-El was much different from his predecessors, as Superman confirmed that he sent his son to Earth not to be a hero, but to conquer and continue their Kryptonian bloodline.

The Westworld actress behind Jor-El's wife, Lara Lor-Van, in the DCU, Angela Sarafyan, took to Instagram one year after her Superman cameo to offer up a behind the scenes look at the shoot. Sarafyan stood with DC Studios executive producer Lars Winther and her in-universe hubby, Bradley Cooper, dressed in all-white Kryptonian garb, marking the most detailed look at their costumes yet.

Angela Sarafyan

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight last year, James Gunn explained that he cast his Guardians of the Galaxy colleague as Jor-El because he needed an actor "who had the stature of what we imagine that character to be" and could "walk in the footsteps" of the late and great Marlon Brando.

However, ultimately, Gunn noted that Cooper was "doing [him] a favor" in agreeing to be the DCU's Jor-El, noting that he is a good friend and they have "stayed in close contact" since the MCU trilogy concluded.

Angela Sarafyan

DC Studios used a high-tech "4D capture stage" to film Cooper's cameo, with Gunn remotely directing the shoot in the U.K. To create the crucial twist, Cooper and Sarafyan were surrounded by 192 cameras, allowing the moment to be effectively reshot from different angles in post-production.

Angela Sarafyan

Superman is streaming now on HBO Max, and the story will continue next year on July 9, 2027, in Man of Tomorrow. Currently, neither Bradley Cooper nor Angela Sarafyan is expected to appear in the DCU sequel, but one has to wonder what their future could hold, especially after Supergirl added context to their big twist.

Does Supergirl Fix Superman's Jor-El Twist? (Bradley Cooper's DCU Future Explained)

DC Studios

Supergirl offers a little more insight into the DCU's Jor-El, even though Bradley Cooper was omitted from the Superman spin-off. Audiences were introduced to Jor-El's brother, David Krumholtz's Zor-El, in Krypton's final days, with Milly Alcock's Supergirl revealing in a voiceover that the scientific genius siblings "tried to warn the council of what was coming, but no one listened."

For those hoping for the DCU's Jor-El twist to be retconned, they sadly won't find that here, as Supergirl doubles down on Superman's strange decision by labeling Kal-El as the "conqueror of worlds." But it doesn't seem the entire House of El had that same mentality, as, when Zor-El eventually sent Kara into the stars, he shared hopes for her to "protect those who can't protect themselves."

Ultimately, DC Studios is making it clear that Jor-El's loyalties in the DCU strictly lie with the House of El and the people of Krypton, hoping to preserve his alien race and family lineage by any means possible, including conquering other worlds.

The question now remains whether fans will ever see Cooper's Jor-El again after his crucial holographic cameo in last year's Superman. Of course, the Silver Linings Playbook actor took on this minor role as a "favor" to his director friend, but can that bond score Gunn another cameo from the busy Oscar nominee?

Cooper will be busy for the foreseeable future with the untitled Ocean's Eleven prequel, which he is preparing to direct and star in ahead of its scheduled June 25, 2027, release date. Unfortunately, even if Man of Tomorrow features Krypton flashbacks, like Supergirl, Cooper's schedule may rule out Jor-El's return.

Usually, Jor-El's presence in the Man of Steel's lore lingers as an AI hologram in the Fortress of Solitude, mentoring his superhero son and offering knowledge from the Kryptonian archives. However, it's tough to imagine the DCU's Superman wanting much input or advice from his morally sketchy birth father.

Par for a major shock in Man of Tomorrow, it's tough to imagine Jor-El returning to the DCU anytime soon, but for narrative and logistical reasons. Fortunately, David Corenswet's Clark Kent will still have plenty of family in his 2027 sequel, with Milly Alcock's Supergirl, along with Ma and Pa Kent, expected to return.