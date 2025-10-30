November 1 is a sad day for Superman fans since it marks the end of the run of several movies of the Man of Steel on HBO Max. 2025 is a big year for the DCU since the brand-new shared universe introduced a fresh take of the Kryptonian savior on the big screen in the form of David Corenswet's titular hero. The arrival of the DCU's version of Superman saw a spike in Superman-related content on the streaming service on June 1, 2025 to further build the anticipation for James Gunn's take on the character on the big screen.

The strategy of including Superman content on HBO Max, combined with the incredible marketing for Superman, led to success for the DCU (as evidenced by the movie's massive profit numbers). After the movie solidified the franchise's introduction to a widespread audience, an unfortunate update about the wave of Superman content has emerged ahead of November.

HBO Max confirmed plans to remove eight Superman movies from its DC lineup on October 31, 2025. This removal meant that November 1 will be a sad day for Superman fans. Some of the titles that will be included in the purge are Superman: Man of Tomorrow, Superman/Batman: Public Enemies, and Superman: Red Son.

Here is the full list of the eight Superman movies that will no longer be available to stream on HBO Max on November 1, 2025:

Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons

Superman/Batman: Public Enemies

Superman: Man of Tomorrow

Superman: Red Son

Superman: Unbound

The Death of Superman

Reign of the Supermen

All of the projects are standalone direct-to-video animated features from Warner Bros. Animation that are set on different Earths.

The removal of these titles could be part of HBO Max's efforts of continued reshuffling of DC titles to make the content lineup fresh. It's also possible that the streaming licences of these projects have already expired, but there maybe a chance that it will return to the streamer in the future, potentially as early as the months before the release of Supergirl on June 26, 2026.

October 9, 2025 marked the last big day of the year for the DCU with the release of the Peacemaker Season 2 finale. 2026 is also poised to be a big year for DC Studios thanks to the confirmed arrivals of Lanterns, Supergirl, and Clayface.

Which Superman Titles Are Available on HBO Max?

DC

Despite the great Superman purge, HBO Max is still home to some amazing Man of Steel content for longtome DC fans. At the top of the list is James Gunn's Superman, which serves as the perfect introduction for the DCU for both longtime and new fans of the franchise.

At one point, Superman is dubbed as the most important movie under the DC umbrella, and it's worth to watch because it is a film that feels true to the comics. This is on top of James Gunn's signature comedic style and outstanding performance from its all-star cast.

Superman: The Movie (1978) is another timeless classic that is available to stream on HBO Max and it is perhaps the one that shaped every Superman-focused flick that followed. Watching this alongside Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story would be a great double feature for any DC fan because it would provide more reason to appreciate Reeve's compelling portrayal of the DC hero.

Meanwhile, other underrated entries like Superman Returns and the Arrowverse's Superman & Lois are ideal projects to watch to scratch one's Superman itch, as each offers distinctive storylines that ground the Man of Steel in relatable, human experiences through heartfelt explorations of family dynamics.

On the animated front, My Adventures with Superman and Superman: The Animated Series are perfect shows to watch because it captures the titular DC hero's timeless heroism and stories with different villains that may serve as a preview of what to expect in future live-action installments set in the wider DCU.

While the film sparked debate among the DC fandom, the DCEU's Man of Steel is another movie that is a worthwhile viewing experience, mainly due to Henry Cavill's solid performance as the titular hero and Zack Snyder's impressive visual style.