Super Bowl Movie Trailers 2025: Watch Full Trailers That Air During The Big Game

While most people watch the Super Bowl for the football, some tune in to see the major trailers that air during the commercial breaks every year.

Throughout this year's game, studios will promote some of their biggest upcoming releases. 2025 is a big year for blockbuster movies, with everything from Fantastic Four to M3GAN releasing over the next several months.

Interestingly, two of the year's most highly anticipated releases will not air trailers at the 2025 Super Bowl — Superman and Wicked: For Good. However, the former saw promotion throughout the afternoon's Puppy Bowl broadcast.

Every 2025 Super Bowl Trailer (Watch)

This list will be updated regularly throughout the Super Bowl with links to watch all the new trailers as they air.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps (July 25, 2025)

Marvel kicked off the Super Bowl movie trailer hype early this year, releasing the first official teaser for July's Fantastic Four: First Steps last Tuesday.

The trailer broke an MCU record, being the first non-sequel MCU film to crack the top 20 most-viewed trailers over their first 24 hours with 202 million views.

The movie stars Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards / Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm / Invisible Woman), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm / The Thing), and Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm / Human Torch).

Jurassic World Rebirth (July 2, 2025)

The next installment in the Jurassic Park franchise, Jurassic World Rebirth will hit theaters on July 2. Universal debuted the movie's official trailer a few days before the Super Bowl, too.

The movie will bring the story to the research facility for the original (in-universe) Jurassic Park, putting the characters face to face with dinosaurs that the trailer says "were too dangerous for the original park."

Jurassic World Rebirth stars, among others, Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey.

Smurfs (July 18, 2025)

This July will also see the release of Smurfs, starring Rhianna as Smurfette.

The short "Big Game Spot" teaser only offers a snippet about the movie, alluding to Papa Smurf being missing, and Smurfette leading the other little blue creatures on a mission to find him.

This teaser is more focused on the involvement of Rhianna than it is on plot, but there is a bit more to go off of in the longer trailer released a couple days ago. The movie will feature classic Smurfs like Smurfette, and new ones like the Influencer Smurf and Papa Smurf's brother (who makes an appearance at the end of the Super Bowl teaser too).

Novocaine (March 14, 2025)

Paramount's Novocaine hits theaters on March 14, one of the earliest release dates for this year's set of Super Bowl trailers. Its short "Big Game Spot" sees an introduction from stars Jack Quaid, Amber Midthunder, and Jacob Batalon.

The movie follows Nate (Quaid), a man who cannot feel pain, on his mission to save who the synopsis calls "the girl of his dreams" (Midthunder) after she was kidnapped.

The names of the characters played by Midthunder, Batalon, Ray Nicholson, and others have not been revealed as of now.

Novocaine has also released a longer trailer than the "Big Game Spot," with an introduction from Quaid, and a few more glimpses at the action-packed sequences this movie appears to have.

F1 (June 27, 2025)

The upcoming F1 movie starring Brad Pitt and Damson Idris hits theaters on June 27, 2025. As the title suggests, the movie will be about Formula 1 racing.

Directed by Top Gun: Maverick's Joseph Kosinsk, the movie will focus on a former Formula 1 driver (Pitt) returning to the track. Joining Pitt and Idris in F1's cast are Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Kim Bodnia, and Javier Bardem, among others.

What Trailers Will Debut During the Super Bowl?

Here is the full list of movies expected (via Variety) to be featured in trailers — new or otherwise — during the Super Bowl:

Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning

M3gan 2.0

How to Train Your Dragon (live-action)

(live-action) Thunderbolts*

Lilo & Stitch (live-action)

(live-action) Elio

This list will be updated as new trailers release throughout the Super Bowl, which begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.