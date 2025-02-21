While Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard is taking the spotlight on TV, her boyfriend, Turner Kufe, is building his own popularity behind the camera.

Adding to a long list of reality shows returning in 2025 is Season 9 of Summer House, which follows a group of friends in the Hamptons town of Southampton, New York. The group works in the city during the week, while the show highlights their antics in the Hamptons that go down over the weekends.

As Lindsay Hubbard stars on the show, the attention is also turning to her boyfriend, Turner Kefe, thanks to his impressive past and resume.

4 Things to Know About Summer House Star's Boyfriend, Turner Kefe

Turner Kufe, Lindsay Hubbard

Turner Kufe Has a Medical Degree

Kufe graduated from Buckingham Browne & Nichols High School in 2007 before moving to Bowdoin College in 2011.

He made a name for himself as the captain of his college's varsity golf team while earning a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) degree in biochemistry with honors. During his time in college, he was named a Sarah and James Bowdoin Scholar for his excellence in the classroom.

Following the end of his secondary education (per LinkedIn), he moved on to Tufts University in Massachusetts, earning a Doctor of Medicine degree in 2017.

Turner Is Vice President of Royalty Pharma

After working as a research assistant and intern between 2011 and 2017, Jufe spent a year working as an associate at Flagship Pioneering from October 2017 to September 2018. He was also the vice president at J.P. Morgan from September 2018 to May 2021, specializing in large-cap biotech equity research.

Currently, he serves as the vice president of Royalty Pharma, a position he has held since May 2021.

Kufe has taken the reality TV spotlight largely thanks to his girlfriend, Lindsay Hubbard's, position as part of the cast of Summer House Season 9.

The two first started dating in 2020, but they broke off their relationship due to timing as Hubbard was "in a weird place" and Kufe was figuring out "career moves" (per People). Hubbard was even engaged to somebody else, although she broke it off before she and Kufe began dating again in December 2023.

They have been going strong on their second stint together for over a year, but they do not live together yet (per E! Online).

Turner and Lindsay Have a Daughter

Kufe and Hubbard's relationship has also made them parents, as they welcomed their daughter, Gemma Britt Kufe, in early December 2024 (per Instagram).

Speaking with People in 2024, she expressed gratitude for recent developments in her life, feeling that "the universe had a plan:"

"To think where I was this time last year is insane to me. Looking back on it, it's just so clear to me that the universe had a plan."

She noted that she "always wanted to be a mom" and had questioned whether it would happen before finding her new boyfriend and making it happen:

"The journey is really just crazy. All of a sudden, for a girl who's always wanted to be a mom, there I was at 37 years old, staring down the barrel of being single and questioning when dreams of having a family would happen. And then this incredible man comes back into my life and next thing you know, I'm pregnant. It's like the universe was saying, 'See? This is the time. This it the guy. Now you're ready.' I feel like my prayers were answered."

