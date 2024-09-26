Meet Sue from Survivor 47: 4 Things to Know About Sue Smey

One of the 18 castaways determined to outwit, outplay, and outlast Survivor Season 47 is Sue Smey.

Survivor 47 premiered on September 18 on CBS and Paramount+, introducing fans to three new tribes of cast members, including 59-year-old New Yorker, Sue Smey.

Who Is Sue Smey? Biography Details

Smey Is the Owner of a Flight School

Smey owns Whiskey Foxtrot Aviation, an airport and flight school in Lagrangeville, New York.

In talking with Parade, Smey explained how this career came about, saying, "Once I became a pilot, I just bought a few airplanes:"

"I'm someone who is bored easily. I am always looking for adventure and something exciting to do. So in my 50s, I said, 'You know what? I'm going to just become a pilot.' And with that, once I became a pilot, I just bought a few airplanes and I just opened my own flight school. All by myself, nothing from anybody else, no handouts. It's 100% mine, and I'm so damn proud of it."

Sue Loves To Keep Active

When she's not flying, Smey is a bit of a craftsman telling Entertainment Weekly how she enjoys building stone fireplaces, making mantles, and wood columns.

She also loves outdoor sports ranging from racket ball and tennis to ice skating and snow skiing, the latter of which she documented on Instagram when she skied the Alps and captured a stunning pic of the Matterhorn.

Sue Has Been a Survivor Fan Since Episode 1

Smey told Parade she's been a die-hard Survivor fan since "the very first episode" and feels it's "totally me:"

"So I fell in love with 'Survivor' the very first episode that was aired. This was definitely something that is totally me. I love a challenge. I love the thought of having to figure out how to survive. And even back then, I knew I would be on the show one day. And at that time, my daughter, who was seven years old, helped me make a video. I just never sent it in. And then she started getting sick. We didn't know what was wrong with her. It was a very difficult time in our lives. She ended up being diagnosed with juvenile diabetes.Our world was turned upside down."

The Survivor 47 contestant went on to share how, during that dark period, Jeff Probst "freaking coming into our living room and just taking us away" was a huge help:

"The only thing that really helped us and the good things through that time period was literally Jeff freaking coming into our living room and just taking us away from our horrifying reality, just for one hour a week. And that's something that was always so true to my heart."

During Season 45, Sue's daughter is who encouraged her to apply all these years later, saying, "She definitely was my motivation:"

"Fast forward to Season 45. My daughter, now she's 30 years old. Every time an episode would air, she would text me, 'Mom, you should do this. Oh my god, Mom, you'd be so good at this.' And it was almost like a reminder of that's who I was, that's who I always wanted to be. So her and I made my second video, but this time I mailed it in. And here I am. I'm here! So she definitely was my motivation to remind me to be who I was all these years."

Sue Thinks the Other Survivor 47 Contestants Will Underestimate Her

As for Smey's strategy, she explained (via GoldDerby) how she went into the game expecting her fellow castaways to see an "old person" and assuming she's "weak:"

"Coming here, I feel it’s going to be very similar. These people look at the old person. They think we’re the weak person here."

But thanks to her "work ethic" and "level of competition," she expected they would soon change their minds:

"Between my work ethic and my level of competition, they’re going to soon realize that they’re going to want me here. And my grandson will always remember his grandma kicking butt on ‘Survivor.'"

As for her plan to kick butt, Sue further relayed (via Entertainment Weekly) how she will "take the lead," "take out the threats," and "all will respect how I played:"

"Because I’m a badass. I’m not afraid of anything or anyone. I will take the lead and follow my gut. I will take out the threats and work on manipulating the others to do what I suggest. They will see following me will help to get them far and all will respect how I played."

How To Follow Sue Smey Online

Those looking to follow Sue Smey on social media can do so on Instagram at @suesmeys47 and TikTok at @whiskeyfoxtrot22.

Survivor 47 premiered on Wednesday, September 18. New episodes air on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.