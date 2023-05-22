Ubisoft's Star Wars Game Gets Exciting Release Update

According to a new report, Ubisoft's open-world Star Wars video game may release in the next 12 months.

It has been quite some time since fans heard from Massive Entertainment's upcoming Star Wars project, being one of the first titles announced after the EA Star Wars game monopoly dissolved back in January 2021.

In the time since, the publisher remained fairly silent on the Division team's open-world take on the galaxy far, far away.

The last the title was heard from, it was teased that it would be "worth the wait" and "2023 [was] going to be huge for" Ubisoft's Star Wars project.

Ubisoft's Star Wars Game Is on the Horizon

Star Wars

Ubisoft's upcoming Star Wars game could release in early 2024, according to Kotaku.

It was noted that the French publisher is eyeing next year for the title's release date, as it seeks a much-needed win after a series of delays to some of its biggest games in recent years.

According to two Kotaku sources, development on Project Helix (the internal title for the game) has not been progressing well.

Expectations are high for the Division team's venture into the galaxy far, far away, with higher-ups believing the that this could be the publisher's first hit outside of the Assassin's Creed franchise in quite some time.

While also teasing the potential of interplanetary travel, Kotaku's sources said, Ubisoft is aiming to have the game out before the end of this current fiscal year, which ends in March 2024, but these sources remark, that goal may be a bit lofty and would not be surprised if it slipped to the following fiscal year (ending March 2025).

When Will Ubisoft's Star Wars Game Release?

Right now, things for Ubisoft look bleak (at least from the fan perspective). The publisher has continued to delay a number of its titles, and - aside from some Assassin's Creed games - there is not a tonne announced to release in the next few months from the company.

So, it would make sense that higher-ups at the gaming giant would want to get this Star Wars game out as soon as they can in an effort to get a W on the board.

With Assassin's Creed: Mirage coming later this fall from the publisher, perhaps the Massive Entertainment-developed Star Wars title would be the next thing planned, hitting store shelves a few months later in early 2024.

However, given the scale of this project and the clear internal goal to have this game hit, it would not be all that surprising if it were to get announced for an early 2024 debut before ultimately getting pushed a few months.

With the backup of other games that look primed to also get release dates (ie Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and Skull & Bones), it seems likely that if the Star Wars title were to get moved, it would not be too far out as to not interfere with their other titles on the development pipeline.