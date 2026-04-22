Star Wars Is Officially Resurrecting a Forgotten MandoVerse Villain on Disney+

The MandoVerse has spent the better part of six years on Disney+ building a rogues' gallery that stands as one of the best in Star Wars storytelling. It has featured great antagonists like Giancarlo Esposito's Moff Gideon, Lars Mikkelsen's Grand Admiral Thrawn, and Ray Stevenson's Baylan Skoll, whose menace in Ahsoka gave the show some of its best scenes. Other villains, on the other hand, have either been underused, forgotten, or left half-developed, remembered more for what they could have been than what they actually did.

One of these forgotten bad guys is now making a serious comeback, and Star Wars fans are here for it. In the latest two-episode drop of Maul – Shadow Lord Dave Filoni's new Disney+ animated series, the Inquisitor Marrok finally gets the spotlight that his live-action debut in Ahsoka Season 1 promised and then underdelivered.

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The difference between his Ahsoka and Shadow Lord appearances is clear to see as soon as he appears on screen. In Filoni's 2023 live-action Disney+ series, Marrok was a masked enigma who got little screen time and hardly spoke. He died on Seatos, where Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Tano cut him down, and a burst of green Nightsister smoke poured out of his armor.

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In Maul – Shadow Lord, one of the most noticeable things about Marrok is that he now talks. He interrogates, reports to superiors, and fiercely trades blades with some of the show's most skilled characters. Voiced by A.J. LoCascio, Shadow Lord has Marrok moving slowly like a stalker one moment and snapping into motion like an apparition the next. The mask is still on, and his armor is still battered, but the character is finally behaving like a villain the franchise wants audiences to take seriously.

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Marrok arrives on Janix in the Disney+ series' episodes 5 and 6, dispatched to investigate sightings of Maul and two Jedi survivors living in hiding on the planet. He fights Devon Izara and her master, Eeko-Dio Daki, before crossing blades with Maul himself in a sequence that briefly sees the former Sith team up with the Padawan to hold the Inquisitor off.

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Episode 6 ends with Marrok kneeling before a hologram, confirming Maul's presence to a shadowy figure he addresses only as "my lord," with the silhouette bearing a noticeable resemblance to Palpatine's hood.

In Ahsoka, Marrok was a mercenary past his Imperial prime, working for Morgan Elsbeth's private payroll alongside Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati. He lost a brief forest duel on Seatos that Ahsoka finished in essentially one swing.

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His green-smoke death even hinted he was never fully alive during the events of the show, just a reanimated shell serving a Nightsister's larger scheme.

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In Shadow Lord, on the other hand, he is a ranking Imperial enforcer with an actual Inquisitor job to do, hunting post-Order 66 Jedi survivors. His combat in the Janix arc also shows a range that the live-action show didn’t fully depict. He gives a Jedi master and his capable Padawan a run for their money, having them on the back foot for most of Episode 6.

Why Is Marrok Stronger in Shadow Lord Than in Ahsoka?

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This version of Marrok looks stronger than in Disney+'s Ahsoka because he's still at his peak. Marrok's death scene on Seatos all but confirmed he had been a reanimated corpse the whole time, kept moving by Morgan Elsbeth's Nightsister magick rather than any real Force connection of his own. A puppet can swing a lightsaber, but it cannot think, adapt, or fight past the strings holding it up. That is why Ahsoka cut him down so easily.

The Janix version is the opposite. He is actively trained, fully in control of his own body, and operating at the rank of First Brother inside a functioning chain of command. The fight choreography reflects this. He gives Jedi Master Eeko-Dio Daki a hard time during a one-on-one in a cramped apartment, and forces Maul into a defensive duel where the former Sith is clearly trying not to get cornered. None of that would be possible for the shell Ahsoka faced on Seatos.

There is also the matter of how the two shows write Inquisitors in general. Ahsoka didn’t give Marrok enough menace and skill. Shadow Lord treats him as an actual Jedi hunter, giving him the chance to investigate, intimidate, and duel at length, and lets him have the upper hand in those engagements.