Star Wars Finally Just Fixed a Kylo Ren Plot Hole

Many fans believe that Adam Driver's Kylo Ren was one of the best parts of the sequel trilogy, but no one can deny that the films (specifically The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi) included a big plot hole surrounding the character. However, nearly a decade after The Force Awakens was released, that plot hole was finally filled in canon.

A brand new issue of Charles Soule's (who was also a writer for one of Star Wars' biggest experiments that is now over) Star Wars: Legacy of Vader comic book series was just released on September 8, 2025, and it finally brought an end to a plot hole that was first introduced in The Force Awakens. Specifically, Kylo Ren was revealed in The Force Awakens and in The Last Jedi to be the leader of the Knights of Ren. However, the Knights of Ren did not appear in The Force Awakens or in The Last Jedi, except for in a flashback that Rey saw when she touched Anakin Skywalker's lightsaber.

This didn't make a lot of sense because, if Kylo was their leader, they should have been with him throughout those two movies and should have helped him. Instead, they were nowhere to be found. However, Legacy of Vader #8 revealed exactly where they were and why they weren't in the films.

Marvel Comics

In the comic, a few pages take some time to reveal what happened to the Knights of Ren before the events of The Force Awakens, explaining why they weren't with Kylo in the movie. While being told from the point of view of one of the Knights, it was explained that they went on a mission.

Marvel Comics

The second panel on that page included an image of Kylo stabbing someone with his lightsaber.

Lucasfilm

Notably, this was the exact moment in time that Rey saw during her vision on Takodana while holding Anakin's lightsaber, as can be seen in the comic. The comic includes an exact image that replicates a shot featured in The Force Awakens.

In the movie, Rey did not see what happened after Kylo killed that particular person. The comic, however, revealed what actually happened.

Marvel Comics

According to the recent issue, Snoke then appeared to Kylo and the Knights of Ren. The Knight who was narrating what happened admitted that they didn't even trust Snoke, but that he paid well, so they worked for him. However, they also described him as a monster.

Marvel Comics

Essentially, the comic revealed that Snoke ordered Kylo to leave the Knights of Ren behind, describing them as "rabble" who "should no longer be in" the presence of either Snoke or Kylo. Notably, Snoke also used Force lightning on one of the Knights, throwing them to the ground.

Marvel Comics

In another panel, Snoke described the Knights of Ren as "rats." Kylo even asked Snoke if he should kill them, which caught the Knights of Ren off guard, but Snoke said that Kylo shouldn't even waste his time with them.

Marvel Comics

The comic also showcased a legion of First Order stormtroopers, which were commanded by Snoke to attack the Knights of Ren.

Marvel Comics

The next panel revealed that the Knights at least tried to fight back, but there were so many stormtroopers that the Knights were simply overrun.

Marvel Comics

Then, they had to make the ultimate decision to run for their lives if they wanted to escape death.

So, the Legacy of Vader comic book, which is canon, confirmed that the Knights of Ren were not in The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi because, before the events of the former, Snoke essentially banished them from being involved with him, Kylo, or the First Order.

Most likely, the Knights of Ren were spending their time on the run from the First Order, filling a plot hole that has plagued Star Wars fans for years now.

How Did the Knights of Ren Return in The Rise of Skywalker?

Since Kylo Ren and the Knights of Ren basically had a major falling out prior to The Force Awakens, many likely want to know how they operated as a group in The Rise of Skywalker after Kylo became the Supreme Leader of The First Order.

The Rise of Skywalker confirmed at the end of the movie that the Knights of Ren weren't truly loyal to Kylo Ren. Instead, they served Emperor Palpatine, as, after Kylo turned to the Light Side of the Force and became known as Ben Solo again, the Knights of Ren attacked him when he went to Exegol.

Most likely, the Knights of Ren were recruited by Palpatine sometime after they were attacked by Snoke's forces. Palpatine was an extremely manipulative character, so it would not have been hard for him to bring the Knights of Ren to his side.

Most likely, Palpatine brought the Knights of Ren to the Final Order and convinced them to serve him. When trying to also bring Kylo on to his cause, he probably reunited the Knights of Ren with Kylo, promising Kylo that he would lead them once again.