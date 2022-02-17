Star Wars: John Williams Coming Out of Retirement for Next Project

John Williams has been the common staple of Star Wars due to his legendary contributions as the franchise's composer. Many would agree that Williams' iconic compositions, such as "The Force," have left an everlasting impact on fans while also giving a sense of nostalgia when they play during a scene. However, as the Skywalker Saga closed its big-screen chapter, it also marked the end of Williams' tenure as its composer.

Still, The Mandalorian gave new life to the Skywalker Saga by exploring the events that transpired before The Force Awakens. As a result, it opened up opportunities for characters like Luke Skywalker to show up and cement their legacy, as evidenced by what happened during the show's Season 2 finale.

This also means that Williams' score was given the chance to shine once again, which was later proven during the aforementioned finale. Looking ahead, other shows under Lucasfilm's small screen slate could also utilize Williams' composition, and a prime candidate could be Obi-Wan Kenobi.

While Obi-Wan Kenobi will bring back fan-favorites Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen as their respective Star Wars characters, a new report appears to suggest that another iconic mainstay of the franchise will return in the series.

John Williams Set for Reprisal in Obi-Wan Kenobi

Star Wars

Update: Variety has corroborated the report of John Williams' return for Obi-Wan Kenobi. According to the outlet, Williams wrote the musical signature for the Disney+ series, which he recorded during the week of February 7 in Los Angeles.

LRM Online shared that notable Star Wars composer John Williams is set to return in Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi. However, the outlet didn't specify if Williams would be scoring the whole series or just one moment or piece of the show.

Williams' rumored return to the Ewan McGregor-led series comes after his announcement in March 2018 that he would retire from composing music for the Star Wars franchise, saying "that will be quite enough for me." The Star Wars icon' last work for Lucasfilm was 2019's The Rise of Skywalker.

Meanwhile, on February 14, 2022, the 90-year-old composer previously revealed in an interview with The Violin Channel that he doesn't "particularly want to do films anymore," hinting at his retirement from making film scores:

“I don’t particularly want to do films anymore. Six months of life at my age is a long time. I’m much happier, as I have been during this Covid time, working with an artist and making the music the best you can possibly make it in your hands."

If the rumor is true, it's likely that Williams could be involved in a limited composing role, similar to Ludwig Göransson's involvement in The Book of Boba Fett where he composed its main theme.

A Star Wars Legend Returns

John Williams' rumored return should serve as a welcome sight for diehard Star Wars fans, especially after his lasting impact on the franchise. As pointed out above, Williams' limited composing role could be the best route for both the series and the composer, considering his health and previous comments about retirement.

Despite that, having Williams on board for Obi-Wan Kenobi is a fitting addition. The composers' return marks a powerful tribute to the Star Wars franchise as a whole since Obi-Wan Kenobi will also be released on May 25, which is the day when the first Star Wars movie premiered in theaters back in 1977.

Based on what's been revealed so far, Williams' involvement makes sense since rumors about the series point to the potential inclusion of a young Luke Skywalker. The iconic "Force" theme, which is closely tied to Luke, could be used in some parts of the show, thus giving fans more reasons to celebrate the Star Wars franchise.

It's also possible that Williams could collaborate with other composers for Obi-Wan Kenobi, likely giving a passing-of-the-torch moment to its next generation. It is unknown if Obi-Wan Kenobi is the final stop of Williams' storied Star Wars career, but it seems that it would be a proper send-off for the legendary composer.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is set to premiere on Disney+ on May 25, 2022.