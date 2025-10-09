A new Star Wars video game introduced players to a new Jedi-obsessed Hutt with a surprise connection to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. The newly-released Star Wars Beyond Victory AR playset lets players go on an epic pod-racing adventure alongside some familiar characters from across the galaxy far, far away (like Star Wars Episode I villain Sebulba); however as a part of their journey, they cross paths with the terrifying Grakkus the Hutt, a new member of the Hutt clan who has a proclivity for all things Jedi.

Grakkus made his video game debut in the new Meta Quest title, sporting a necklace of light saber hilts around his neck, which, to the surprise of fans, are all made up of saber parts from Respawn Entertainment's Fallen Order.

The new Hutt crime lord walks upon spider-like Droid legs, making him one of the few members of a wide-spanning syndicate to walk under his own power. He also seems to have a passion for all things Jedi, collecting various artifacts connected to the (at the time of the game) extinct order of galactic warriors.

Industrial Light & Magic

This collecting has led the character to accumulate a plethora of relics from the Jedi age, including several holocrons, statuettes, and even the bones of a few well-known Jedi. But, he most prominently shows his interest in the Jedi way through his saber hilt necklace.

On the string of hilts, popular pieces from the Fallen Order video game can be seen, including the Peace and Justice hilt, the Cere Junda hilt, and the Passion and Strength hilt.

Respawn Entertainment

It is unclear if Grakkus' trophies have any narrative connection to Star Wars Jedi hero Cal Kestis or the Jedi games overall; however, they do all seem to be direct references to the collectible sabers from Respawn's 2019 third-person action game.

Star Wars: Beyond Victory is available now for Meta Quest 3 and 3S. The new mixed reality playset from Industrial Light & Magic and Disney tells a wholly original Star Wars tale set in the hyper-competitive world of podracing. Players take control of Volo Bolus, an aspiring podracer who finds a mentor in classic Star Wars character, Sebulba (voiced once again by Lewis MacLeod).

Is Grakkus the Hutt Connected to the Star Wars Jedi Games?

Over the last little while, connections to the Star Wars Jedi games have been coming fast and furious in the star-faring franchise. First, Cal Kestis pops up in LEGO Star Wars: Pieces of the Past: Rebuild the Galaxy, and now Grakkus the Hutt is here rocking some of the Jedi trinkets players can collect in the Jedi games.

While cool, it does all seem like a coincidence at this point, with no indication that news from the Jedi series is on the way. However, seeing Grakkus sporting these Fallen Order-adjacent curios does make one think.

Grakkus the Hutt originally debuted in the Star Wars comics, appearing as one of the Hutt clan with a love of all things Jedi. The character has been known to collect artifacts associated with the long-lost order during the Empire's reign, so it is not surprising that he has some hilts in his possession.

It is curious, though, that they all seem to be from Cal Kestis' personal collection. Perhaps, by the time Beyond Victory takes place (during the events of the Original Trilogy), Cal has either perished or has abandoned his belongings, resulting in them finding their way to the spider-legged crime boss.

There have been reports of a third Star Wars Jedi game in the works from Respawn Entertainment, so maybe fans will get a clearer picture of whether Cal and Grakkus ever interacted in that game.