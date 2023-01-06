New Star Wars Toy Puts Ewan McGregor In Animated Clone Wars Outfit (Photos)

Ewan McGregor was pushed to the forefront last year when he returned as Obi-Wan Kenobi in his own Disney+ series, and it seems that the celebration isn't done as a brand-new collectible featuring the Star Wars actor's likeness has been unveiled.

While Obi-Wan Kenobi managed to expand the lore surrounding McGregor's titular Jedi Master, one of the memorable stories centered around the character was during the Clone Wars. The animated Star Wars series chronicled Obi-Wan's prime and an extensive look at his friendship with Anakin Skywalker.

And now, a special look at Obi-Wan's stint during the Clone Wars has emerged.

Star Wars Celebrates Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi

Hot Toys officially unveiled a 1/6th scale collectible figure of Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi wearing his armor from the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series.

The ultra-detailed figure highlights a newly-developed head sculpt that has McGregor's likeness:

Hot Toys

Hot Toys also confirmed that the head sculpt includes a rolling eyeball function that allows a positionable eye line:

Hot Toys

The collectible figure has masterfully made Clone Wars armor, complete with Hot Toys' top-notch stand and a LED light-up lightsaber:

Hot Toys

The 1/6th scale figure also has an interchangeable Clone Trooper helmet and an attachable cape, giving everyone a chance to revisit the eventful war:

Hot Toys

Hot Toys' latest Star Wars figure looks realistic in this new still:

Hot Toys

Star Wars fans can also replicate Obi-Wan's iconic poses with this new figure:

Hot Toys

A full look at the new figure alongside its attachments can be seen below, which also includes a hologram figure of Anakin Skywalker and a holocaster:

Hot Toys

For comparison, here's how the Jedi-armored Obi-Wan Kenobi looks in animation in The Clone Wars Season 1:

Star Wars

A Fitting Celebration for Obi-Wan Kenobi

The ultra-detailed look of the collectible Star Wars figure combined with the various accessories included definitely made this a worthwhile purchase for toy collectors around the globe.

This isn't the first time Obi-Wan Kenobi's iconic Clone Wars armor has been celebrated. In September 2020, Sideshow Collectibles unveiled a General Obi-Wan Kenobi Mythos Statue with a Clone Trooper helmet.

Hot Toys' latest release allows fans to revisit Obi-Wan's grand adventures, starting with the prequel trilogy to last year's Disney+ series.

Although a sophomore season for Obi-Wan Kenobi is not yet in the cards, Ewan McGregor previously teased that he believes that Lucasfilm and Disney+ are "just biding their time" until they announce it.

Hopefully, if Season 2 comes around, a live-action depiction of McGregor's Obi-Wan wearing the character's Clone Wars armor will be featured.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is streaming on Disney+.