Star Wars Actor Admits the Worst Movie In Disney's Trilogy

Star Wars star John Boyega revealed which of Disney's Sequel Trilogy he considers the worst of the bunch.

The Finn actor has not been seen or heard from within the Star Wars universe since the release of Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker in 2019, but he's been vocal about his time working within the franchise.

Boyega has not been too kind about his time working on Star Wars, previously commenting "at this point, I'm cool off it. I'm Good off it" and that a return as his Star Wars character was likely not in the cards.

That tune has changed, however, as the actor recently teased he would be "open" to a return should the right story and script finds its way to him.

John Boyega's Least Favorite Star Wars Movie

Star Wars

In a recent interview, John Boyega (who played Finn in the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy) admitted he thinks Episode VIII: The Last Jedi is the worst of Disney's Star Wars trilogy.

Speaking on First We Feast's Hot Ones YouTube show, Boyega was tasked with ranking the three Star Wars movies he appeared in, to which the actor responded, "The worst, in the most respectful sense [is] Episode 8:"

"‘Rank the three Star Wars films you are in from best to worst.’ Hell yeah, I’ll do it. 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' is most definitely the best. Second for me comes 'Star Wars 9.' And the worst, in the most respectful sense, 'Episode 8.' But they’re all lovely.”

This is not the first time Boyega has demonstrated his dislike for the film. He previously told Hypebeast that The Last Jedi sidetracked his character and the arc that had started in The Force Awakens. He called the film "a bit iffy," revealing that he "didn’t necessarily agree with a lot of the choices in that [movie]:"

“'The Force Awakens' I think was the beginning of something quite solid, 'The Last Jedi' if I’m being honest I’d say that was feeling a bit iffy for me. I didn’t necessarily agree with a lot of the choices in that and that’s something that spoke to Mark [Hamill] a lot about and we had conversations about it. And it was hard for all of us, because we were separated.”

One of the things Boyega thinks The Last Jedi should have included was more focus on the stormtroopers of the universe and less on "flesh[ing] out" some of the legacy characters:

“I’ll always have some level of nostalgia [for 'The Force Awakens']... To a certain extent, there should have been a Stormtrooper rebellion. And then to flesh out Luke’s character a bit more. Give him more moments of redemption, which I feel like was needed after 'VIII' ['The Last Jedi']. I feel like Star Wars fans needed more time with [the old characters] that we love so much.”

Why Does John Boyega Have a Beef With Star Wars?

In the time since he left the franchise, John Boyega has made it clear he was/is not happy with where the Star Wars Sequels took his character specifically.

And Boyega is not alone in thinking this. One of the most common criticisms of Episode VII, VIII, and IX is Finn's arc. After serving as a primary focus in The Force Awakens, Boyega's reformed Stormtrooper fades to the background for a good chunk of the rest of the trilogy.

This left the character's story unresolved and unsatisfying to a great deal of Star Wars fans.

The actor has had, what he called, a "really nice, transparent, honest conversation" with Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy about the whole situation, but what's done is done, and - unless he returns to the series - there is no real way of rectifying the situation.

However, despite his critiques, it seems Boyega has remained plugged into the franchise, offering up his thoughts on titles like Obi-Wan Kenobi. So, it is not as if the Finn actor has gone completely cold turkey when it comes to Star Wars.

As it stands, it remains unknown if John Boyega's Finn will ever return to the Star Wars universe, but he seems more open to it than he ever has.

The entire Sequel Trilogy can be streamed now on Disney+.