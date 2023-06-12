Spider-Verse 2 Gets Online Release Update from Producer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse producer Christopher Miller shared an encouraging online release update for the highly-talked-about sequel.

The hype surrounding Spider-Verse 2 has been high in the past weeks, especially after a strong box office performance and a wave of great reviews from fans and critics.

The consistent anticipation for the sequel has led many to wonder if the sequel will be made available online soon in order for fans to dissect many notable Easter eggs more closely.

When Will Spider-Verse 2 Release Online?

One Take News shared a tweet saying that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be available on all major digital platforms on July 18.

This prompted Spider-Verse 2 producer Christopher Miller to debunk the outlet's claim, confirming that the sequel won't get its online release "until August at the earliest:"

"This is not true. 'Spider-Verse' won’t release digitally until August at the earliest. Go see it on the big screen - you won’t regret it."

Why Fans Need to Watch Spider-Verse 2 in Theaters

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's visually stunning graphics combined with a plethora of different takes in the animated realm makes a rewatch more likely, meaning that many would agree that it should stay in theaters longer.

Christopher Miller's latest confirmation that Spider-Verse 2's digital release would be around August "at the earliest" indicates that the sequel will stay in cinemas for a while.

Given that the sequel's digital premiere would be this August, it's possible that Spider-Verse 2 will land online during the second or third week of that month, possibly even being held in theaters until September.

This serves as a promising update for fans who have yet to see the film and for those who want to watch it again to immerse themselves in the movie's animated worlds.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is still playing in theaters worldwide.