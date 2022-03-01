Spider-Man: No Way Home Finally Reveals New Poster With Tobey & Andrew

Unless someone lived under a literal rock, it would be almost impossible not to know that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield made their triumphant returns as the duo's respective webheads in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. The rumors of their parts in the film were running rampant for months before it finally hit the big screen, but when it did, its impact on the audience didn’t seem to have been diminished in the slightest.

Given the film’s general success, the hype levels for their involvement reached Avengers: Endgame levels.

However, even over two months after the movie’s release, there still wasn’t any official marketing being touted with the three of them. That’s recently changed thanks to a trailer for the bonus features included in the upcoming digital and physical releases of the latest Marvel Studios film.

Now, the situation has gotten even better, as Sony and Marvel have finally put out the first official poster (or banner) with all three Spideys assembled.

New Poster With Tobey & Andrew's Spider-Men

Sony officially launched a new marketing campaign for the impending digital media release of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The campaign, which goes by the catchphrase "Get Ready For Spidey," announced a sale for all of its Spider-Man films during the three weeks leading up to the release of Tom Holland's latest.

More importantly, however, is the new poster that came with it: Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire all assembled together.

Sony

Maguire's Peter 2 looks just like the hero fans knew back in Sam Raimi's original films:

Sony

Andrew Garfield's Parker gives off the impression that he just heard a Werewolf joke he didn't think was funny:

Sony

Holland's Spidey looks as he usually does, but this time with some backup:

Sony

Maguire & Garfield Join Tom Holland

It seems pretty obvious that pairing up different live-action Spider-Men is a winning formula. First, there was Into the Spider-Verse, and now this—who's to say it won’t happen again in the future?

But where will Garfield and Maguire go from here?

The former The Amazing Spider-Man actor recently claimed that he has no future plans to play the wall-crawler. He has, however, expressed how he’d love to return if the right opportunity presented itself.

Many fans want to either see his character get a third film or possibly become the Spidey of Venom’s universe. Maybe Sony will make a Spider-Gwen project and throw him in there as well.

As for Maguire, he’s a lot quieter about it all. He did express his enjoyment regarding time spent on No Way Home, but his future hasn’t been discussed all too much. Sure, there’s a rumor every now and again, but nothing concrete.

At the least, it’s probably safe to say that both will hit the big screen once again if Secret Wars ever becomes a reality.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be available via home release starting on March 22, 2022.