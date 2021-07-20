Spider-Man: Jake Gyllenhaal's Mysterio Receives Updated Far From Home Figure

One of Spider-Man: Far From Home's stand-out aspects was no doubt Jake Gyllenhaal's villainous Mysterio. He was a man who came in to fill that mentor-sized hole in Peter's life only to betray him to acquire some nifty weaponized shades.

Mysterio has always been a stand-out member of Spider-Man's rogue gallery in the comics. Quentin Beck was a special effects expert with a flare of theatrics, one who has butted head with the webhead time and time again over many decades. So, after six solo live-action Spider-Man films, it was finally his time to shine.

Marvel Studios did a wonderful job adapting the character not only in how he was utilized and portrayed but even in how he was dressed. The illusion sequence alone was a heavenly sight to behold.

For those that love Mysterio and want to forever have something to immortalize Gyllenhaal's performance, then one might consider getting the Hot Toy from Sideshow Collectibles—which now has a brand-new face to go alongside it.

Originally, the Mysterio Hot Toy was announced back in September 2019. Though, in the initial announcement, something glaring was missing. There wasn't a head sculpt to go with the Fishbowl Head—something that felt especially prudent since the character spends a good chunk of his time in the costume without his helmet.

Thankfully, Hot Toys has been working behind the scenes, and it has announced a brand-new head sculpt featuring the likeness of Jake Gyllenhaal that will be shipping with the figure.

Photos of the new head sculpt can be seen below.

A close-up look at Jake Gyllenhaal's head sculpt can be seen.

Mysterio is readying his drones for nefarious matters.

The Mysterio figure alongside a Peter Parker one shows the range of displays now possible with the new head sculpt.

Mysterio has accomplished his goal—the glasses have been acquired.

MYSTERIO IS A HERO

Spider-Man: Far From Home ended with the film's hero being killed at the hands of the villainous Spider-Man (according to Mysterio himself, that is). Thankfully, before going out, Beck revealed Peter's identity to the whole world. So, hopefully, he'll face some justice in the upcoming film Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Though, Matt Murdock is a pretty good lawyer, so it all probably won't stick. Sadly, there has also been no word about Jake Gyllenhaal reprising his role of Mysterio for the upcoming threequel. There is, however, plenty of talk about other villains returning—namely that of ones from that vast multiverse.

These villains include Spider-Man 2's Doc Ock or The Amazing Spider-Man 2's Electro. If rumors are any indication, Peter Parker is going to have his hands full with a potential multiverse-born Sinister Six. Mysterio will likely be the least of his worries.

Spider-Man: No Way Home premieres in theaters on December 17, 2021.