Spider-Man Brand New Day’s New Suit Finally Gets an Official Name

The new suit that Spider-Man dons in Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been given an official name. Spider-Man's superhero suits have seen many adjustments and variations during his time in the MCU, but the shiny blue and red costume that Peter Parker makes for himself in the final moments of Spider-Man: No Way Home quickly became a favorite. With many of Spider-Man's suits gaining nicknames like the Iron Spider or the Stark Suit, a lot of time has been spent mulling over the name for the new Spidey outfit seen in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The suit's name has now been revealed thanks to an official collaboration between Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Insomniac's Marvel's Spider-Man 2. The Marvel game is well-known for offering players a variety of Spider-Man outfits to choose from, including those from the films, and Insomniac Games recently confirmed that Tom Holland's Spider-Man suit from Brand New Day would be added to the game.

PlayStation

In this confirmation, Insomniac referred to the suit as the "Fresh Start" suit, inspired by Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The suit will be added via a free in-game update on July 28.

Swing across skylines in Peter Parker's "Fresh Start" suit inspired by the upcoming film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, in theatres July 31! The suit will be available in-game via update July 28 on PS5 and PC at no additional cost!

Insomniac Games

The suit design in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 closely mirrors the one Holland wears in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, with a shiny blue material on the legs and ribs, offset by vibrant red and black webbing on the rest of the suit and the boots. Notably, Spider-Man still has his mechanical web shooters in this suit design, even though Peter will gain the ability to produce organic webbing in the new movie.

Marvel

The Fresh Start suit from Spider-Man: Brand New Day differs slightly from the one Insomniac added to Marvel's Spider-Man 2 to reflect Spidey's new suit from the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home. That suit, dubbed the "New Red and Blue Suit", was made up of noticeably glossier material, and without the mechanical web shooters.

Insomniac Games

Hot Toys also released an official statue of Tom Holland's Spider-Man in that new red and blue suit from Spider-Man: No Way Home, but the listing refers to it as the "Final Swing Suit," in reference to the last moments that Peter wears it in the movie.

Marvel Studios

The Fresh Start suit differs from Spider-Man's previous looks in the MCU, reverting back to a homemade, more classic style after Peter had relied on Stark technology for so many films. Spider-Man's suits in the Home trilogy often leaned more on red and black, whereas the Fresh Start look enhances the blue.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, and Sadie Sink. It picks up a few years after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home and follows Peter Parker into a new chapter of his life, which audiences can see in theaters on July 31.

Spider-Man's Brand New Day Suit Name Makes Total Sense

Marvel Studios

Dubbing the Spider-Man: Brand New Day outfit the Fresh Start suit is perfect, given what the costume represents.

Peter Parker crafts this new suit for himself at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which symbolizes the end of an era as Spider-Man and the beginning of a new chapter. This suit was made by hand by Peter, rather than by Tony Stark or any of the other Avengers, and represented the first time he had to rely on himself to be Spider-Man, since Doctor Strange's memory spell erased him from the minds of his closest friends and allies.

The idea of a new start is now built into the fabric of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, despite it being Holland's fourth leading Spider-Man film. Everything from the movie's title to its time jump to a new director to Peter Parker's physical mutation supports the theme that Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a fresh start for the franchise, and it's only fitting that the suit name reflects that as well.

As always, this suit will likely change throughout the movie, so it remains to be seen whether Insomniac may add more suits to Marvel's Spider-Man 2 after Brand New Day is released, and what they will be named.