Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s Daredevil Connection Is More Important Than We Thought

Spider-Man: Brand New Day may have more of an influence from Daredevil than fans expected. 2021 finally gave Matt Murdock and Peter Parker their first live-action interaction in Spider-Man: No Way Home, as Matt helped Peter through his identity reveal problems and the criminal charges lobbied against him. While Matt's next appearance in the MCU is not expected until 2027, his story may influence the next Marvel film.

A new promo for Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: Brand New Day provided a new look at Tom Holland's Peter Parker and insight into his place in the world. Director Destin Daniel Cretton specifically spoke about how the world is "very happy with Spider-Man on the outside" but how he does nothing but "look at the things that remind him of his old life:"

"Everybody is very happy with Spider-Man on the outside, but the reality is, every day after work, he goes home to an empty apartment, and looks at the things that remind him of his old life."

This commentary plays over a shot of Holland's Peter Parker sitting on the floor of his apartment, leaning against a wall, as he looks at a key to the city of New York.

Sony Pictures

Peter receives this key during a press conference with Zabryna Guevara's Sheila Rivera, who appears to have taken over the office of New York's mayor. This comes after the end of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, in which New York's citizens and the state governor turned against Wilson Fisk, forcing him to resign, renounce his citizenship, and go into exile.

Sony Pictures

While it is still unclear how big Sheila's role will be in this movie after Daredevil: Born Again, this suggests that Spider-Man's interaction with her will be more significant than initially expected. After Spidey's identity was wiped from everyone's minds, he appears to be celebrated as a hero more than ever, with the city publicly showing him love.

Sony Pictures

This will also make the story even sadder for Peter, since he is trying to work his way back into Ned and MJ's lives after No Way Home. With Doctor Strange's spell having wiped him from everyone's minds and Aunt May dead after the Green Goblin's attack, he is more alone than ever, and he has no support whatsoever when he is not in his Spider-Man costume.

Coming to theaters on July 31, Tom Holland's Spider-Man will return to his street-level roots in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, taking on classic villains like Scorpion and Tombstone while also working his way back into his friends' lives and dealing with a much bigger threat to the city.

Daredevil's Potential Future Alongside Spider-Man

Marvel Studios, Sony Pictures

While Daredevil may or may not appear in Brand New Day, his show's influence on everything in this series cannot be ignored.

On top of Sheila's apparent rise to the mayor's office, this new movie is confirmed to feature The Hand as one of the villains going up against Holland's Spider-Man. This will be their first time showcased outside of Netflix's Defenders Saga in an MCU movie, though it is still unconfirmed whether any previously used characters from the Netflix shows will return in the red robes this time.

Additionally, Punisher star Jon Bernthal may have teased a potential appearance by Rosario Dawson's Claire Temple, who has not been a part of any MCU projects since her time in the Defenders Saga. This would give her a first opportunity to interact with Spider-Man and the Punisher, and it could potentially open the door to more Defenders characters joining the fray as well.

Regardless of how these details work themselves out, the Netflix story is on its way to becoming more integrated with the greater MCU than ever before.