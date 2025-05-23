New Spider-Man 4 Report Reveals Black Widow Connection

Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4 shares an unexpected connection with Marvel Studios' Black Widow. The fourth Spider-Man film in the MCU is preparing to enter production this summer as it moves towards its July 2026 release date. The Spider-Man films have often been globe-trotting adventures, with Spider-Man: Far From Home taking Peter Parker and his friends to Europe, and a new report suggests Spider-Man: Brand New Day will do the same.

Spider-Man 4 is reportedly planning to film some scenes in Morocco, according to industry insider Daniel Richtman. Production for the new Spider-Man film is set to take place primarily in the United Kingdom (which is also where Avengers: Doomsday is currently filming). However, this news comes off the back of another recent report that revealed the fourth Spider-Man film would film in locations outside of the UK, with Morocco seemingly confirmed as one of these.

Morocco also connects Spider-Man: Brand New Day to another MCU film, Black Widow, which also used the country as a filming location. In Black Widow, Morocco served as a location in the film's opening, which saw Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) lead a team of Black Widows there to retrieve the red dust vials from an escaped widow, ultimately breaking Yelena's brainwashing.

Marvel Studios

While some events in the MCU have canonically taken place in Morocco, like one of Quentin Beck's orchestrated attacks in Spider-Man: Far From Home and the Flag Smasher's campaign in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the country has been used as a filming location only twice, in Black Widow and now in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Daniel Destin Cretton with Holland returning to star as Peter Parker alongside new cast members Sadie Sink and Liza Colón-Zayas (whose casting may hint at the arrival of an anticipated Spider-Man character). The movie will release as part of Marvel's sixth Phase and sits between Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Will Spider-Man: Brand New Day Be Another International Adventure?

Marvel Studios

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's choice to film in Morocco could signal that the web-slinging hero's next adventure will take place outside New York. This was the case in Spider-Man: Far From Home, although Spider-Man: No Way Home then re-focused the action in New York City. However, it could also be the case that Spider-Man 4 will use Morocco as a filming location, but the plot will not necessarily take place there.

Morocco has served as a filming spot for many productions of all genres, such as Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum. It also recently hosted Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey (which Tom Holland is a part of). The country's landscape can easily double for a desert wasteland or ancient city, so it's possible that Spider-Man: Brand New Day plans to set some of its plot in an alternate universe location.

News on Spider-Man 4's plot is being kept under wraps as much as possible before filming. With the movie sandwiched between the next two Avengers films, the events of these crossover movies may influence Peter Parker's journey in Spider-Man 4, possibly pushing the web-slinger into a Multiversal adventure or forcing him to take up his superhero duties outside his home state.