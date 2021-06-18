Spider-Man 3: Kevin Feige Collaborating With Sony on Trailers & Marketing

2021 is quickly on its way to becoming the biggest year in Marvel Studios' history thanks to the combination of potentially Emmy-winning Disney+ series and four movies building unprecedented hype. Through all this, even with two brand-new franchises and a long-awaited solo film in Black Widow, there is a sense of wonder like no other coming with the release for December's Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Forget the fact that this is the third film in an overwhelmingly successful MCU trilogy. Forget the fact that this movie almost didn't come to reality if it weren't for a drunken phone call from leading actor Tom Holland.

There's more than one reason No Way Home is regarded as potentially the most ambitious movie Marvel Studios has ever brought to life. Take Peter Parker's identity crisis and mix in appearances from Doctor Strange and multiple non-MCU Spidey villains, along with the potential of the Multiverse collapsing, and the stage is set for new levels of excitement and fun.

A movie this big needs an equally big marketing campaign, and news recently came on who will be leading the charge on that front.

SONY TAKING CARE OF SPIDER-MAN MARKETING

Marvel

Disney Marketing President Asad Ayaz discussed some specifics with The Hollywood Reporter about how involved Marvel Studios is with the marketing the MCU's Spider-Man movies, which is led by Sony Pictures.

Ayaz revealed that Marvel President "Kevin Feige and his team are closely partnering" with Sony's team on trailers and promotion for past and upcoming Spidey projects. Sony is taking the lead in this endeavor "because it’s their film," but the teams do have "a level of coordination" to ensure that "it’s a win-win for everybody" involved:

"Sony is absolutely handling the marketing for Spider-Man. Kevin Feige and his team are closely partnering with the Sony team on those. So there is coordination in that sense. We also make sure we are aware of who is dropping what when. But we are not working together on the campaigns because it’s their film. They are handling it but there is a level of coordination to make sure that it’s a win-win for everybody."

"A WIN-WIN FOR EVERYBODY"

Spider-Man: No Way Home is just under six months from debuting in theaters, meaning the first trailer will hopefully be on its way sooner rather than later. There is no telling what footage will be included when that trailer comes, but this news does confirm that Sony will be largely handling this campaign with an assist from Marvel Studios.

This agreement makes sense considering the agreement the two studios initially made years ago to bring the web-slinger into the MCU for Captain America: Civil War. While Marvel Studios would be in charge of the creative side and making the movie, Sony would lead the way mostly on the behind-the-scenes aspects like marketing and promotion.

Filming is reportedly finished for the MCU's 27th movie, although there is still likely plenty of work to do in post-production with more exciting action in this movie than Tom Holland's first two solo films. Thus far, only a pair of still images featuring Tom Holland alongside Jacob Batalon and Zendaya have released, leaving fans anxious for the first true footage to debut online.

No matter when this comes, the MCU fandom is ready for a wild ride, especially after successful first trailers for both Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Eternals earlier this year.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will release in theaters on December 17, 2021.