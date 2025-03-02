Slow Horses Season 5: Release Estimates and All Confirmed Details

Apple TV+'s hit spy thriller, Slow Horses, starring Gary Oldman, is using all its horsepower to quickly release Season 5.

5 Details About Slow Horses Season 5

Slow Horses Season 5's Filming Has Wrapped: When Will It Release?

Filming for Slow Horses Season 5 reportedly wrapped sometime before September 2024 (according to Gary Oldman, via Collider), potentially as early as July, following a production start in March.

While Apple TV+ has yet to confirm a date, Season 5 is expected to be released in the latter half of 2025, based on past release schedules.

Seasons 1-3 debuted in April, December, November, and September. Since production wrapped before September 2024, a Summer 2025 release for Slow Horses Season 5 aligns with the series' typical turnaround time, making it the best estimation at this time. This is especially noteworthy considering Season 4 wrapped filming in early 2024 and later premiered in September.

There's a Good Chance Hugo Weaving Is Returning

With Slow Horses Season 5 on the horizon, many of the show's core cast members are expected to return, including Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb, Jack Lowden as River Cartwright, and Kristin Scott Thomas as Diana Taverner.

Other familiar faces like Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Ruth Bradley, James Callis, and Tom Brooke are also likely to reprise their roles.

However, one of the biggest questions surrounds the potential return of Hugo Weaving, who joined the series in Season 4.

According to creator Will Smith (via Collider), Weaving's character does make a comeback in the original books, offering hope that he could appear in future seasons:

"All I can say is that Hugo's character reappears in the books. That’s the only tantalizing glimpse I can give you of that. In terms of getting him, it was slightly odd in that he's actually my mum's cousin. My grandfather is his uncle. It's a strange thing. So, I've met him over the years. I've been out to Australia and stayed with his family, and he's been at family events. He was actually at my wedding, and he was filming at the time."

Season 5 Adapts the Book London Rules

Like every season before, Slow Horses Season 5 will be based on one of Mick Herron's Slough House novels, this time adapting London Rules, the fifth book (shocker) in the series. Season 4 notably was based on the events of Herron's Spook Street.

Without giving away too many specifics, the London Rules novel follows MI5's ongoing internal power struggles while the so-called "Slow Horses" deal with a series of seemingly random terror attacks.

At Regent's Park, First Desk Claude Whelan is under siege from all sides as he tries to protect a struggling prime minister, while Slough House's outcast agents face their chaotic challenges, including someone trying to kill Roddy Ho. As always, Jackson Lamb and his team find themselves at the center of a mess they will likely make even worse.

With nine books in the Slough House series, Slow Horses has remained in sync with its source material, adapting one book per season. If that pattern continues, plenty of story remains left to explore in future seasons.

One Character Will Get "A Bit Louder"

Roddy Ho has always been one of Slow Horses' most overconfident and oblivious characters, but Season 5 will see him take things up a notch.

According to actor Christopher Chung (via Radio Times), Roddy's personality will become "a little bit louder and a little bit more self-assured," potentially in some unexpected ways:

"[In] season 5, he becomes a little bit louder and a little bit more self-assured, even more so than he already is, but I think you'll be in for a bit of a surprise. [I] might throw a few dance moves here and there."

Season 5 Already Has a Sneak Peek Trailer

The first sneak peek of Slow Horses Season 5 was released alongside the Season 4 finale, building anticipation for the upcoming episodes.

The brief teaser offers a glimpse of the high-stakes drama to come, with intense discussions about a destabilization strategy and violent terrorist attacks that threaten national security. The bloody action certainly packs a punch.

As expected, Jackson Lamb remains the most experienced agent on the team. He navigates a crisis with his usual foul-mouthed wit and expertise. The trailer also hints at a series of personal challenges for the crew, as their loyalty and skills are tested.

Slow Horses Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Apple TV+.

Slow Horses Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Apple TV+.