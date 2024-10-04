Here's When Slow Horses Season 5 Is Now Expected to Come Out

As the gripping fourth season of Slow Horses continues on Apple TV+, fans will be pleased to know the British spy thriller has been renewed for Season 5.

The thriller TV series is based on Mick Herron's Slough House novel series. Slow Horses features an ensemble cast of actors including Gary Oldman, Jack Lowdon, and Jonathon Pryce, starring as failed MI5 service agents who find themselves solving some of Britain's greatest crimes.

Season 4 of the series began airing on Apple TV+ on September 4, 2024, but there has already been some news about the future fifth season.

Season 5 of Slow Horses was confirmed by Apple TV+ back in January 2024, long before the fourth season had even begun streaming.

Filming on the fifth season had officially begun by March 1, as revealed by cast member Christopher Chung who posted a picture of himself on Instagram on the set of the new season, with the captions "Day 1. Season 5. Let's pony up."

From there, filming commenced for around five months, until Gary Oldman confirmed to Deadline in late August that production had wrapped on Slow Horses Season 5:

“We’ve just finished filming Season 5 and there’s another layer of the onion that is peeled back with Lamb."

The plot of Season 4 of Slow Horses adapts Herron's fourth book, Spook Street, and Season 5 will continue the story and take on the author's fifth novel, London Rules.

When Will Slow Horses Season 5 Release?

Slow Horses is still airing its fourth season, with the last episode expected to drop on October 9. However, examining the release schedule of Season 4 of Slow Horses and other prior seasons, it is already possible to get an idea of when Season 5 might arrive.

The release dates for previous Slow Horses seasons are as follows:

Season 2: December 2, 2022

Season 3: November 29, 2023

Season 4: September 4, 2024

Given the pattern established by the release of the last few seasons of Slow Horses, it can be assumed that Season 5 will be similar, meaning it will be released in late 2025, presumably in the last four months of the year.

With filming for the fifth season already complete, there is a chance the new episodes could be ready for airing ahead of schedule. However, it's more likely Apple TV+ will want to continue Slow Horses' Emmy campaign and will therefore hold off on releasing new episodes until they can enter the next qualifying year.

The last episode of Slow Horses Season 4 will be released on Apple TV+ on October 9.