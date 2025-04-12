Slow Horses Season 5 Gets Official Release From Apple TV+

Slow Horses Season 5 has received an official update from Apple TV+ regarding when it may be released.

The series, led by Gary Oldman, follows a group of failed M15 agents who attempt to solve some of Britain's biggest crimes.

Slow Horses has consistently scored well for Apple TV+, earning nothing below 95% on Rotten Tomatoes throughout its four seasons.

Apple TV+ Narrows Slow Horses Season 5 Streaming Window

Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has officially confirmed Slow Horses Season 5 will be released in the Summer of 2025 in a new promo for its upcoming slate.

In a highlights reel for Apple TV+'s "Summer 2025 Preview," Slow Horses' new season was featured alongside other original series like The Morning Show Season 4 and The Studio.

The clip for Slow Horses was brief and did not include any new dialogue or significant imagery that could hint at the direction of the new episodes. Instead, it simply featured Oldman as Jackson Lamb bathed in a blue light.

Apple TV+

However, Apple TV+'s inclusion of Slow Horses Season 5 in this Summer 2025 Preview promo confirms that the streamer intends to release the new season this year.

While the company did not confirm an exact date for the new season, it can be assumed it will be released sometime in the Summer (June - August), likely in the later months, as has been the case with previous Slow Horses seasons.

What To Expect From Slow Horses Season 5

Apple TV+

Slow Horses will continue to adapt Mick Herron's Slough House spy novel series, this time adapting the fifth book 'London Rules.'

The plot of the novel follows a string of terrorist attacks, which the Slough House operatives must investigate whilst also dealing with an array of internal problems. Additionally, politics and the British government play a bigger part in the novel, raising the stakes going into the new season.

Many of the same cast members, including Oldman, Kristin Scott Thomas, and Jack Lowden (back from the dead as River Cartwright) are expected to return. Hugo Weaving may also reprise his role for Slow Horses Season 5.

Fans of Slow Horses can also rest assured that the fifth season won't be the end of the series, as Apple has already renewed it for Season 6.