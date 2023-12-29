Slow Horses Season 4 Gets Official Release Window

The showrunner for Gary Oldman's Slow Horses has revealed when audiences can expect the release of Season 4.

The espionage thriller follows MI5 screwups (aka "slow horses") who have been assigned to the Slough House, a described administrative paper-pushing purgatory, but who still manage to get involved in investigative cases.

Back in 2022, Apple TV+ renewed the series for Seasons 3 and 4; and while the Season 3 finale included a teaser for the fourth season, fans were denied a premiere date.

When Is Season 4 of Slow Horses Releasing?

Slow Horses

Season 4 of Slow Horses on Apple TV+ has received a confirmed release window.

In talking with Decider, series showrunner Will Smith revealed that Season 4 will be released in 2024 but "it won't be later than this time next year:"

“I genuinely don’t know. But I can tell you that it won’t be later than this time next year. So you won’t have to wait longer than a year.”

For reference, both Season 3 and Season 4 were filmed back-to-back with Season 3 premiering on November 29, 2023 and its finale only just airing on December 27, 2023.

Therefore, in light of what Smith shared, Apple TV+ will likely release Season 4 in Fall 2024 to allow sufficient breathing room between the show's latest two installments.

What to Expect in Slow Horses Season 4

From what was shown in the Season 4 teaser, audiences can expect most of the show's cast back on the job but alongside several new characters, including Hugo Weaving, Joanna Scanlan, Tom Booke, James Callis, and Ruth Bradley.

In addition to the teaser footage previewing a bomb plot and the death of one of the show's rogue agents, Will Smith had a few teases of his own.

For instance, in light of Jackson Lamb and Catherine's Season 3 breakup, Smith warned Decider that Oldman's Lamb "isn't going to function well:"

“It’s very hard to imagine Slough House without Catherine. Lamb isn’t going to function well without her."

Fans may also get an idea of Season 4's direction is headed by tackling the fourth book of Mick Herron's series (and Slow Horses' source material) titled Spook Street, especially since the teaser paralleled certain storylines from Book 4.

Season 1-3 of Slow Horses is streaming now on Apple TV+.