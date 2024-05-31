Sistas fans may wonder about when the rest of Episode 7's episodes may be released.

Tyler Perry created BET’s Sistas and wrote, directed, and executive produced it alongside multiple other productions for which he is responsible.

The series concerns the personal, professional, and social lives of a group of single women as they live and work in Atlanta, Georgia.

When Does Sistas Season 7, Episode 13 Air?

Episode 13 of Sistas will air on BET on Wednesday, June 5, at 9 p.m. ET. After this installment, titled “Who Can I Run To,” several additional episodes will air. The release dates of these episodes are not yet confirmed.

It has also not been announced when Sistas Season 7 will join the other six seasons on BET+, but it is safe to assume that it will be added to the streaming service shortly after the finale is released.

The remaining confirmed schedule for Sistas Season 7 can be viewed below:

Episode 13: "Who Can I Run To" - Wednesday, June 5

Episode 14: "All For The D" - Wednesday, June 12

Episode 15: "Love Means Never Having To Say You're Sorry" - Wednesday, June 19

Although currently unconfirmed, future episodes will likely air in the weeks following Episode 15. Sistas Season 7, like all other seasons of the series, will consist of 22 episodes.

Will There Be a Sistas Season 8?

With Season 7 of Sistas now in its second half, fans are likely curious whether they can expect the show to have more episodes following the finale. Well, those fans can rest easy, as BET renewed Sistas on April 16 for an eighth season (per Variety).

Still, it might be a bit of a wait until a release date for Season 8 is made known, as Season 7 still has several episodes waiting in the wings.

It’s also important to note that the turnaround time between individual seasons of Sistas is startlingly quick. For example, Season 6 wrapped up on December 27, 2023 only for Season 7 to begin a week later on January 3, 2024.

This rapid production cycle becomes all the more imposing when one realizes that Sistas creator Tyler Perry is behind more than eight other drama and comedy series, for which he performs all the directing and writing duties.

Sistas airs on BET, and all past seasons are streaming on BET+.