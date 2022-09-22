She-Hulk Actor Reveals Why Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Needs to Cameo

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has taken its place as arguably the most interconnected MCU Disney+ series to date, regularly using cameo appearances to help drive its story forward. In the first five weeks alone, fans have gotten full new stories for Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner and Benedict Wong's Wong, and that's all before Charlie Cox's Daredevil makes his highly-anticipated comeback in the not-too-distant future.

While She-Hulk has already utilized its fair share of big-name MCU characters to show up, there are still a couple that weren't able to be utilized in Season 1. Most notably, that group includes Tom Holland's Spider-Man, who remains one of the MCU's biggest characters after starring in the MCU's most successful solo movie to date, Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Marvel

In an exclusive interview with The Direct, She-Hulk head writer Jessica Gao revealed that the team actually wasn't allowed to use Spider-Man, largely due to rights issues in the partnership with Sony Pictures. But that isn't stopping a couple of starring actors from imagining what the story would look like with Holland's friendly neighborhood Spider-Man showing up at some point down the road.

She-Hulk Actor Pushes for Spider-Man Cameo

Speaking with E! Online, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law stars Josh Segarra and Renée Elise Goldsberry teased the idea of Spider-Man making a cameo in the Disney+ show.

Marvel

Segarra noted how his character, Pug, actually "gets saved by Spider-Man" in the comics, leading to a dedication to protecting superheroes. Even if the show couldn't get Tom Holland's MCU Spidey, Segarra and Goldsberry would both be happy with either Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield as well:

Segarra: “Pug in the comic book gets saved by Spider-Man, and that’s why he dedicates his life to protecting superheroes. So, I’m just wondering what Tom's doing. If he’s busy, it’s just a day. One day, we shoot the scene. I’m just wondering what they’re– Andrew, what’s up bro?” Goldsberry: “Tobey? Tobey?” Segarra: “Yeah fellas! Where we at fellas?” E: “Multiverse crossover there.” Segarra: “Just sayin’… C’mon, what’s up?”

Goldsberry moved things away from the Spider-Man conversation, mentioning real-world pop star Beyoncé as an option along with "other powerful, specifically women characters from the Marvel Universe:"

“Beyoncé’s promoting an album right now, it’s very good. I’d love her to be here. I’d also love to see any other powerful, specifically women characters from the Marvel Universe. I want them to come here and play. Or I’m available. I can go there.”

Goldsberry continued to praise the show for its use of courtroom scenes, calling them “everything [she] ever dreamed of," although she was certainly hoping for "a musical number or two." The actress is also known for her role in the beloved broadway musical Hamilton.

Segarra even exclaimed that a musical number is "maybe...what [they're] missing," pushing for the introduction of She-Hulk: The Musical and bringing something that feels similar to Hawkeye's Rogers: The Musical.

Goldsberry also spoke with ComicBook's Phase Zero podcast about her own character, Mallory Book, who has a long history in the comics.

She specifically enjoys "the beauty of her being a little bit mysterious," allowing her to not have to fill in as many of the blanks as she would with other characters she'd play:

“Oh my gosh. Well, the beauty of her being a little bit mysterious on the show is that I had all of that to fill in the blanks for me. I didn’t have to do, like, some… you know, normally as an actor, you have to put so many of your own thoughts in and then sometimes… noone knows them so they’re not fulfilled. In this instance, I understood why she was powerful, I understood why she wasn’t intimidated by She-Hulk… I understood how she could go either direction, sometimes she’s a good girl, sometimes she can be the enemy. I understood so much more and it helped me find my way in in the middle of the season easier than I would’ve without it.”

Could Spider-Man Ever Appear on She-Hulk?

Sony's biggest superhero would certainly make a big impact on She-Hulk should Marvel and Sony find a way to bring him into the Disney+ sphere in a live-action capacity. While he's made an appearance in What If...? ahead of his own solo series, Spider-Man: Freshman Year, it's a little tougher to get Holland's version of Peter Parker into the fray outside of the animated sphere.

Considering that Spider-Man is still one of Marvel's most popular heroes, it's no surprise to see both Segarra and Goldsberry pushing for him to come into the story alongside Jennifer Walters and her co-workers at GLK & H.

In reality, the physical distance alone would make a Spider-Man appearance difficult, with the web-slinger hoping to remain anonymous in New York City while Jennifer Walters makes her name as a lawyer on the other side of the country in Los Angeles. But with two new Avengers movies on the way in three years, fans are certainly hoping for these two major characters to interact with one another for the first time in those Multiverse-threatening adventures.

The first five episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law are now streaming on Disney+.