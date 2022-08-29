Marvel Officially Releases Abomination's Unseen Poems from She-Hulk

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law may be Marvel Studios' newest Disney+ series, but it's also taking the time to connect back to one of the MCU's oldest and most overlooked films: 2008's The Incredible Hulk.

Even though Marvel replaced Edward Norton with Mark Ruffalo a decade ago, the studio didn't replace Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky. And, while his Hulk-Esque persona, Abomination, appeared in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, She-Hulk brought Tim Roth back as Emil for the first time in fourteen years.

In Episode 2 of She-Hulk, Blonsky explains that he's transformed himself both physically and spiritually and has even written haikus to his victims expressing his sorrow.

While Jennifer Walters wasn't interested in hearing Blonsky's regretful poems, MCU fans were more than intrigued; and now, they're finally getting a chance to - as Emil put it - "experience them."

Marvel Reveals Abomination's Haiku

Marvel

After the official She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Twitter account promised to release some of Emil Blonsky's Haiku if the post reached 4,000 likes, Marvel has been true to its word.

The following are several of Jennifer Walters' newest client's poetic stylings:

"My tiny ears hear the storm and stirrings of time Pain caused and carried"

"To the world I am an abomination but to me I'm Emil"

"Abomination Or rehabilitation Who are we to judge?"

"It's lonely in here though I don't see it that way I have my soulmates"

While the first haiku's mention of his "tiny ears" may be a reference to how Abomination has a different design now than he did in 2008, the latter haiku may be a hint at a future MCU story.

During Blonsky's conversation with Jennifer Walters, he claims that he wants to start "a new life" with "seven soulmates" which he met through the prison's pen pal program.

Some fans are speculating that these seven individuals are the other members of Marvel's upcoming Thunderbolts film.

New episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law debut on Thursdays on Disney+.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!