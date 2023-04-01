Shazam 2's Asher Angel 'Likes' Post Criticizing Sequel Portrayal

Shazam! Fury of the Gods star Asher Angel liked a tweet criticizing the recently released DCU sequel.

Angel plays Shazam 2's Billy Batson, who serves as the younger alter-ego of Zachary Levi's titular Shazam character.

Seeing as both Angel and Levi portray the same character on-screen, one would think the pair were quite close. Off-screen, the two have never really had anything negative to say about one another.

However, with the future of the Shazam franchise up in the air along with the dismal early return for Shazam 2, tensions may be bubbling to the surface.

Asher Angel Shares Shazam Thoughts

Asher Angel, star of the Shazam! Fury of the Gods, turned some heads after he liked a tweet that criticized Zachary Levi's work as the DCU's Shazam.

Angel, who plays the teenage version of Billy Batson in the film, liked a tweet saying that Levi's hero "plays [Billy] like a 12-year-old," while Angel's Billy is 18 in the film:

"He's like 18 in the movie but Zacahry Levi plays him like a 12 year old."

Twitter

This has been a common criticism of Levi's portrayal of the DC character coming out of the Shazam! sequel, as Angel's Batson evidently aged since the 2019 film, and Levi's Shazam does not reflect that same rate of maturing.

Angel has not outright critiqued Levi's work on the film, and fans should not be too worried as there is always the chance that this was the young actor trying to like the original post about his Shazam character, as opposed to the retweet that was critical of Levi's performance.

What Is Wrong with Shazam 2?

Coming off of its initial release, Shazam 2 cannot catch a break.

The film has fallen flat at the box office, and critically, it has not fared any better either.

And that doesn't even take into account the internal issues the movie seems to have with the likes of Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam) actively holding Shazam 2 back.

But this is different. If Asher Angel truly feels this way or harbors some sort of disdain for Zachary Levi's work as Shazam, he has not brought it up before.

With Shazam's future at DC still up in the air, this does not feel like the move of someone expecting to return in any way.

However, there is always the chance that this could be drawn up to the actor seeing something related to his DC character and hitting the heart button.

Either way, both Angel and Levi can be seen now in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which is currently in theaters worldwide.