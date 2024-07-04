Shakur Stevenson Next Fight: Opponent, Date, and Everything We Know

27-year-old undefeated boxer Shakur Stevenson will soon return to the ring to defend his WBC lightweight title in 2024.

Stevenson is coming off his 12th win in November 2023 against Edwin De Los Santos - who hails from the Dominican Republic - by unanimous decision.

Shakur Stevenson's Next Fight: Who is His Opponent?

Shakur Stevenson will take on 33-year-old Artem Harutyunyan for his next fight, which marks his first boxing ring appearance of 2024. The two will battle it out for 12 rounds in New Jersey as Stevenson defends his WBC lightweight title.

Harutyunyan holds a boxing record of 12 wins and one loss, with seven of his victorious fights coming by knockout.

Ahead is the comparison of their profiles:

Age - Stevenson: 27; Harutyunyan: 33

Stevenson: 27; Harutyunyan: 33 Record - Stevenson: 21-0; Harutyunyan: 12-1

Stevenson: 21-0; Harutyunyan: 12-1 Height - Stevenson: 5' 7"; Harutyunyan: 5' 8"

Stevenson: 5' 7"; Harutyunyan: 5' 8" Reach - Stevenson: 68.1"; Harutyunyan: 67.7"

Stevenson: 68.1"; Harutyunyan: 67.7" Stance - Stevenson: Southpaw; Harutyunyan: Orthodox

On the same card, O'Shaquie Foster will take on Robson Conceicao in the co-main event for Foster's WBC super featherweight title.

When is Shakur Stevenson's Next Fight?

Shakur Stevenson will jump into his 22nd boxing fight on Saturday, July 6, 2024, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

The fights will begin at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, with the main event ring walk for Stevenson vs. Harutyunyan scheduled for around 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT.

How Can I Watch Shakur Stevenson's Next Fight?

Shakur Stevenson's next fight against Artem Harutyunyan will be broadcast on ESPN and ESPN+ in the United States. Those looking to enjoy the fight in the U.K. can get in on the action on Sky Sports Main Event from 1 a.m. BST on July 7.

