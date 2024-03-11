Shaitaan 2024 Movie Streaming: When Will It Release Online?

Released in March 2024, the Indian Hindi-language supernatural horror Shaitaan is playing now in theaters, and its streaming release is eagerly awaited by many.

Directed by Vikas Bahl, Shaitaan stars Ajay Devgn in a remake of the 2023 Gujarati-language flick Vash and a classic tale of the fight between good and evil.

When Will Shaitaan Release on Streaming?

Shaitaan

Shaitaan was distributed by the Indian production company Pen Studios and as such, the best way to estimate its streaming release date is to turn to past releases from the studio and when they became available online.

Looking at its past four releases, 2022's Attack: Part 1 and Chup: Revenge of the Artist arrived on streaming on Zee5 two months after coming to theaters.

On the other hand, 2023's Pathu Thala took around a month to come to Simply South and Chatrapathi has yet to stream in the United States, but it can now be purchased digitally from various major outlets:

Attack: Part 1 - April 1, 2022 - May 27, 2022 (56 days on Zee5)

- April 1, 2022 - May 27, 2022 (56 days on Zee5) Chup: Revenge of the Artist - September 23, 2022 - November 25, 2022 (63 days on Zee5)

- September 23, 2022 - November 25, 2022 (63 days on Zee5) Pathu Thala - March 30, 2023 - April 27, 2023 (28 days on Simply South)

- March 30, 2023 - April 27, 2023 (28 days on Simply South) Chatrapathi - May 12, 2023 - Not Yet Streaming (304 days and counting)

The various streaming routes of Pen Studios' movies make it tough to predict when Shaitaan will stream until an official announcement is made.

As the movie released on March 8, it could stream as soon as early April if it were to go to Simply South, or perhaps early May on Zee5.

Fans could also be kept waiting even longer to enjoy the Bollywood hit from home, as has been the case with Pen Studios' latest, Chatrapathi.

Shaitaan is playing now in theaters.