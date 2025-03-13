Here's When Severance Season 3's Release Is Now Most Likely to Happen

After the long wait between Severance Seasons 1 and 2, the show's Season 3 release plan is top of mind for many.

As fans continue to venture the halls of the hit thriller's Machiavellian megacrop in the ongoing Season 2, their sights have turned to what will come next..

A third season of the Apple TV+ series has not yet been announced, but that does not mean one is not coming. There has been word that the show's creative team has a Season 3 plan, potentially hinting that more is on the way.

Those worried about Severance Season 3's release prospects may not have anything to be nervous about.

While no official Season 3 greenlight for the hit Apple TV+ series has been given, fans can likely expect it to continue in some fashion. Series executive producer Ben Stiller indicated as such, hinting that there has already been groundwork laid in Season 3's development.

In February, Stiller told The Hollywood Reporter that a Season 3 writers' room has been opened, and he hopes to not keep fans waiting for new episodes—like was done with Seasons 1 and 2.

The gap between the first and second seasons of the mind-bending workplace thriller was roughly three years (over 1000 days), but, according to the show's creative team, that will not be the case with Season 3's release.

Creator Dan Erickson echoed these sentiments in a January conversation with Gizmodo. "I certainly would like it to," Erickson answered when asked if Season 3 will have a faster turnaround than Season 2:

"I certainly would like it to, yeah. And the conversations we have had about it, that’s been in the conversation. Because Season 2 actually took about the same amount of time as season one."

He admitted that his "hope is that if there is a season three, it’s going to be sooner:"

"The difference, of course, is season one nobody knew what the show was and so they weren’t waiting for it. But at the same time, you’re always looking to sort of fine-tune the process and take what works and leave what doesn’t work and streamline things. So, my hope is that if there is a season three, it’s going to be sooner."

While both Seasons 1 and 2 took roughly three years from announcement to release, both of those had extenuating circumstances that pushed their debuts back.

Season 1 was ultimately delayed after its November 2019 series order thanks to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, which pushed filming back several months.

Season 2 was shuffled around for several reasons, one, being the actors and writers' strikes that drew all things Hollywood to a halt for much of 2023. This came along with reports of some creative hiccups that happened behind the scenes of the second batch of episodes, further delaying it from getting in front of cameras.

If Stiller and Erickson's third season promises were to stick, then a Severance Season 3 release sometime within two years could be possible.

However, it is worth noting—given the track record of the show—there is a real chance it slips again and does not see the light of day until 2028 (aka three years after Season 2) as well.

What To Expect From Severance Season 3?

With still a few episodes left in Severance Season 2, it is not 100% clear where the series will go with its story in Season 3. Wherever the next batch of episodes takes fans, it will surely be an exciting ride to get there.

Season 1 notably ended on a massive cliffhanger, as Adam Scott's Mark S and his team of Lumon Macrodata Refinememt (MDR) specialists broke their severed binds (albeit temporarily), allowing their at-work consciousnesses to occupy the outside world.

This culminated in the massive reveal that Mark's thought-to-be-dead wife, Gemma, was in fact alive and was being held captive by Lumon as the severed employee counselor, Miss Casey.

The Season 1 twist ending could not have been seen from a mile away, and Season 2 could once again turn the tables on audiences heading into Season 3.

At this point, it seems as though Season 3 will be primarily focused on continuing to uncover the secrets of Lumon's "great work" (including the mystery behind projects like Cold Harbor) while perhaps exploring continued efforts to reintegrate employees with their severed selves.

Season 2 has seen Mark put himself under the knife for the reintegration procedure. So, who is to say Season 3 will not focus on more of his severed coworkers hopping on board?

This could make for an interesting shift in dynamic for the third season, with Mark seeking out his fellow MDR employees in the outside world to take on Lumon both in the office and out.

With two episodes left in Season 2, there is still plenty of time to set up the epic Season 3 story yet to come. It is just a matter of what exactly that may entail.

Severance continues on Apple TV+, with new episodes dropping every Friday.