Secret Invasion Episode 2 Twist Ending Explained

The ending of Secret Invasion’s second episode definitely turned heads, but what does it all mean?

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers for Episode 2 of Secret Invasion.

This week’s installment followed the aftermath of the successful Skrull terrorist attack in Russia that left Cobie Smulders’ Maria Hill dead. These events quickly led Nick Fury into hot water with his former allies and even put intense strain on his relationship with Ben Mendelsohn’s Talos.

Somehow, Samuel L. Jackson’s super spy is becoming more isolated than ever before.

It turns out, however, that there’s still at least one who person who he can turn to.

Yes, Nick Fury’s Wife is a Skrull

The big twist ending for Secret Invasion revealed not one but two key pieces of information about Samuel L. Jackson’s MCU character. Not only does Nick Fury have a wife, played by Charlayne Woodard, but she’s also a Skrull.

Up to this point, audiences had no idea Fury was married. There was even a throwaway line in Captain America: The Winter Soldier mentioning his wife that, at the time, everyone took purely as a joke:

Steve Rogers: [finds Fury in his apartment] "I don't remember giving you a key."

Nick Fury: "You really think I'd need one? My wife kicked me out."

Steve Rogers: "Didn't know you were married."

Nick Fury: "There are a lot of things you don't about me."

Steve Rogers: "I know, Nick. That's the problem."

Turns out, it wasn’t.

What makes it more interesting is that Priscilla is an entirely original MCU creation with no comic book foundation.

The end of the episode doesn’t offer any additional information about her or their relationship, leaving fans to speculate until the third installment lands.

Does Nick Fury Know His Wife’s a Skrull?

Interestingly enough, what isn't clear to audiences, is if Fury knows that Priscilla is a Skrull or not.

One would think someone like Fury would know such a thing, but it’s been made abundantly clear that he’s a little off his game, especially with him being away on a space station over the last few years. The reveal itself is also stitched together in a way that makes it unclear to viewers if this shape-shifting secret is a known fact between the two.

Though, it would make sense if he did know about her being a Skrull. After all, he is close with the species as a whole, especially after the events of Captain Marvel—current turmoil notwithstanding.

If he does know of his wife's alter ego, why has Fury been so slow to find the Skrulls a homeworld if his closest companion is one of their kind? Would this mean having to be even further apart from his loved one if a homeworld was found, a circumstance that Fury doesn't want to face? Or is Priscilla the one influencing Fury not to find a replacement for Skrullos because of some other motive?

It’s not confirmed outright in the episode or even in the credits, but there’s a strong chance Priscilla is the same Skrull who first introduced a young Gravik to Fury. This moment was shown in the second episode's opening, and odds are there’s plenty more to that situation which will be explored as the show goes on.

