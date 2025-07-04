Scandal Confirms Why Huck Shooting Fitz Was Framed by Becky

The political drama Scandal began to air in 2012 and continued until 2018. A couple of seasons down the line, Shonda Rhimes and the rest of her team made the executive decision to change the show's name from Scandal to The Fixer. To date, Kerry Washington’s Olivia Pope remains a class act—right up there with other Shonda Rhimes creations like Viola Davis’s Annalise Keating from How to Get Away with Murder and Ellen Pompeo's Meredith Grey from Grey’s Anatomy.

Fans can now watch Scandal on Netflix starting June 17 and follow the fixer’s complicated relationship with the President of the United States, Fitzgerald Grant, while she leads her team of Gladiators to war, supporting and fighting for her powerful clients by any means necessary.

How Did Huck Become a Suspect?

Scandal

Just when fans thought their biggest problem was the new dynamic between Fitzgerald Patrick (Tony Goldwyn) and Olivia post-breakup—and US Attorney David Rosen catching up to their election tricks—President Fitzgerald Grant was shot in the head in Season 2, Episode 7 of Scandal. At first, the only suspect revealed was the man in the red hood. But later in that same episode, it was revealed that the suspect was, in fact, Huck. In Season 2, Episode 9, Huck (Guillermo Diaz) finally confessed to the rest of the Gladiators that he was the suspect.

Huck also revealed that he met and became friends with Becky, whom he met at his AA meetings. On the Night The President was shot, Becky called him in distress and asked him to meet her in the room. Huck found a remote-controlled rifle active in the room, and thanks to his training and experience as a cleaner, he was able to sneak out of the room and escape the scene.

Why was Huck the Fall Guy for the Assassination Attempt of the President?

Scandal

With US Attorney David Rosen (Joshua Malina) and James Novak (Dan Bucatinsky) digging into some election discrepancies and catching up, Senator Verna Thornton became desperate to shield herself by assassinating the President. Huck would probably have been spared (because of his loyalty and friendship with Olivia Pope). He became the perfect fall guy after he helped rescue Lindsay Dwyer, who is now Queen Perkins and the first patsy set up by Hollis Doyle.

Additionally, Huck's checkered past as a dishonored veteran with mental issues and an addiction made him even desirable as a fall guy. According to Quinn Perkins (Katie Lowes), they were both "patsy:"