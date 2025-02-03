Here's When Scamanda Episode 2 Will Release on Hulu (Confirmed)

More episodes of the hit docuseries Scamanda are on the way, but when can subscribers stream Episode 2 on Hulu?

Based on the popular podcast of the same name, Scamanda is ABC's four-part docuseries about Amanda Riley, a young wife and mother, who cashed in on a fabricated cancer diagnosis before an investigation revealed her scam.

Following the series' January 30 premiere, Episode 1 of Scamanda became a certified Hulu hit, leading subscribers to question when Episode 2 arrives.

When Does Scamanda Episode 2 Release on Hulu?

Scamanda

Since Scamanda is an ABC News program, new episodes are confirmed to air on the network on Thursday prior to streaming on Hulu the following day.

Therefore, Episode 2 of Scamanda premieres first on Thursday, February 6 at 9:00 p.m. ET on ABC. Hulu subscribers will then be able to stream Episode 2 on Friday, February 7 at 5:00 a.m. ET.

This is similiar to other ABC programs, such as Season 7 of The Rookie.

Titled "Stage 2: All About Amanda," the new episode's description is as follows:

"When an investigative reporter starts digging into Amanda’s story, she finds that things are not adding up. Undeterred, Amanda continues to blog and fundraise — but soon, someone else joins the investigation."

How Many Episodes of Scamanda Will There Be?

Scamanda will be comprised of four episodes total. The series' Episode 3 and Episode 4 are also expected to air on Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. ET with a next day debut on Hulu.

Check out Scamanda's remaining release schedule below:

Episode 2: "Stage 2: All About Amanda" Thursday, February 6 at 9:00 p.m. ET on ABC News Friday, February 7 at 5:00 a.m. ET on Hulu

Episode 3: "Stage 3: The Wheels of Justice" Thursday, February 13 at 9:00 p.m. ET on ABC News Friday, February 14 at 5:00 a.m. ET on Hulu

Episode 4: "Stage 4: Catch Me If You Cancer" Thursday, February 20 at 9:00 p.m. ET on ABC News Friday, February 21 at 5:00 a.m. ET on Hulu



What To Expect From Scamanda Episode 2

While Scamanda Episode 1 introduced audiences to Amanda Riley, her blog, and her community's response to her devastating news, Episode 2 is expected to launch another story: Nancy Moscatiello's five-year investigation into Amanda's fictional tale.

But as Amanda continues to spin her story online, Moscatiello will begin to unravel the scam which will soon catch the attention of another detective and then a government agency.

So far, the success of Scamanda Episode 1 suggests the story is just as compelling as a docuseries as it is a podcast.

So far, the success of Scamanda Episode 1 suggests the story is just as compelling as a docuseries as it is a podcast.

The question now is whether it will maintain its popularity and trending status with Episode 2 and through the remainder of its run on ABC and Hulu.

New episodes of Scamanda premiere on Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. ET on ABC News and Fridays on Hulu beginning at 5:00 a.m. ET.