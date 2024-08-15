Who Is Sab Zada? 4 Things to Know About Singer, Jaden Smith's Ex - Wiki Bio Details

Sabrina "Sab" Zada is getting a lot of attention in her own right, thanks to her social media influence, music, and modeling.

She is also in the spotlight following some drama with her ex-boyfriend Jaden Smith, but as Zada makes clear on her social media, she can be her own person who is "unbelievably powerful, creative, and full of love & light."

Meet Sab Zada - Biography Details (Age, Height)

Sab Zada

Sab Zada was born on June 18, 1999, and was raised in the Houston, Texas metropolitan area. According to her modeling management company Select Model, she stands 5-foot, 4-inches tall.

Sab Zada believes she was a fairy in a past life

In an interview with Cory Anne Roberts on the show "What's Their @?," Sab Zada talked about how she "likes to believe" that she was a fairy in a past life, as she had been told was the case through "past-life regression."

Zada explained that after gravitating toward things like Barbie and Winx Club growing up, she found herself drawn to the idea of fairies. The 25-year-old said that she "actually remember[s]" a time when she was a kid and she was "levitating." She acknowledges it may have been a dream, but said she "feel[s] like it really happened:"

Zada: “I actually remember, like, when I was younger, and I was living in a very specific, like, space, and I remember, like, having dreams of, like, flying … Like, I remember, like, levitating when I was little, but I could be completely wrong. But, like, I remember it was either a dream or it, like, actually happened … I feel like it really happened. I was flying around my room. And I used to read just like a lot of books on fairies, and it’s just always something I’ve been into, since I was, like, little. … I love it, and I feel so connected to it.”

That connection, Zada explained, is partially because the world of fairies "feels like the real world to [her]." She described how she did what is called a "past-life regression," where a psychic-like person guides someone through finding what or who they were in a past life.

Like a psychic, not everyone necessarily believes in its legitimacy, but for those like Zada who do, it can be life-changing. Zada shared that the "amazing" person who did her "past-life regression" told her that she actually was "a fairy, like, in the past life:"

"It also feels like the real world to me, cause I did, like, a past-life regression … like, a year or two ago, and the girl that did the past-life regression, she was amazing, and she was just like, ‘Oh yeah, like, you were, like, in the fifth dimension, like, you were a fairy, like, in the past life.' ... I truly believe that. I’d like to believe that."

Spirituality is very important to Sab

In that same interview, Zada discussed the solace and fulfillment she found in the pagan outlook on the world, though she shared in another video that she does not limit herself to just one religion per se.

She told Roberts that she "love[s] paganism," and she can trace it back to when she learned what atoms were, and she said her "life changed." She realized that "everything around us is living," and so people must all "treat everything with, like, love and dignity:"

"I love paganism. When I was in, I want to say like science class, like, chemistry when I was younger, I remember learning about atoms and immediately my life changed, and I was like wait so that means everything around us is living and if we are living if we're made of atoms this is made of atoms this is made of atoms, everything is — even the air that we're walking through is made of atoms — and therefore everything is living. So we must treat everything with like love and dignity ... This is a reflection of myself. ... If my home and the places I'm at, if I can leave them more beautiful, you know, that's me taking care of myself and source and others and, like, things I care about. And everything's connected."

In a video on her YouTube page, she discussed how she "grew up with so many different religious ideologies," but that "at the end of the day" she thinks "they all are honoring the same idea," and "it's so beautiful to be able to connect to all of these beautiful beings:"

"I grew up with so many different religious ideologies. I think I was, like, at one point Catholic, and at one point I was Christian, and at one point like I really wanted to be like into, like, Hinduism and Buddhism, but, like, at the end of the day something I learned was that they all are honoring the same idea I think that it's so beautiful to be able to connect to all of these beautiful beings."

Sab refuses to let the world get her down

On her X (formerly Twitter) account in particular, Zada has been taking the drama in her life in stride, and posting about what being cheated on feels like, and how she is working on moving past it.

Zada also made it clear that even though she may feel sad, she is taking the high road:

"this is a horrible and disappointing situation but if everyone can try to be a little bit kinder, these are all real people with real feelings" "and saying all these mean things about any of these people is honestly just hurtful, it’s not as helpful as yall might think it is. Maybe it’s funny for a moment but after a while its just a reminder of heartache for everyone."

Sab is a Swiftie

According to a post on her X account, Sab loves Taylor Swift and her music — even calling herself a Swiftie.

She shared that when she "feel[s] so sad and alone," she turns to Swift's music and it brings a feeling of "safety" that she hopes to "give" in her own music "one day:"

"some days I lose my swiftie badge but then on the days when I need it most and feel so sad and alone, her music is there and I remember the safety I feel listening to her music and I want to give a similar feeling one day"

How to Follow Sab Zada on Social Media

Fans can subscribe to Sab Zada's YouTube channel @pasabistpasabist, and can follow her on both Instagram (@pasabist) and X (formerly Twitter) (@pasabist).