Ryan Reynolds Speaks on Concerns Over Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover

Following the controversy surrounding Elon Musk's recent Twitter takeover, Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds has addressed the concerns as an avid user of the social media platform.

Twitter has been standing with Facebook and Instagram atop the social media food chain for over a decade now. But lately, the platform has been caught up in a storm of negative headlines following Elon Musk's $44 billion takeover of the company, leading to some bold decisions from the divisive billionaire.

In the month since assuming the CEO position at Twitter on October 27, Musk has fired 3700 employees, introduced the Blue subscription service that allows users to buy verification for $8 per month, and changed the suspension policy that has led to the return of unpopular figures like Donald Trump and Andrew Tate.

Many of these decisions have drawn mixed reactions from Twitter users, but obviously, the one question on everybody's mind has to be, what does Ryan Reynolds think about all this? The popular actor has now spoken up with his thoughts on the matter.

What Does Ryan Reynolds Think About Elon Musk's Twitter?

Twitter

Speaking to AP Entertainment, Ryan Reynolds offered his thoughts on the concerns surrounding Elon Musk's recent takeover of Twitter while promoting his new festive Will Ferrell collaboration, Spirited.

The actor shared his belief that the social media mainstay "was, and will always be a dumpster fire," but he doesn't mind that:

"I mean, I don't know, I just look at it like, you know, Twitter is, was, and will always be a dumpster fire. And I like dumpster fires because something's wrong with me."

Continuing on from Reynolds' "dumpster fire" metaphor, his co-star Octavia Spencer tagged in to add, "And I'm a firefighter."

The Deadpool actor continued to point out how, while it feels like platforms such as Twitter are "everything right now," history has shown that these social media sites "all come and go, like anything in life:"

"Exactly. But who knows? We've got to play it by ear. We'll see where it all goes. I was around when MySpace and Friendster were a thing, and social media platforms - it feels like Twitter and TikTok are everything right now- these things all come and go, like anything in life."

Can Elon Musk Save Twitter?

Elon Musk revealed in court just weeks ago that he has never wanted to be CEO of any company - despite currently holding the position at Twitter, Tesla, and SpaceX. The tech mogul added his intention to appoint a new CEO for the social media giant soon, having only ever planned to hold the job temporarily.

For now, it remains unclear whether the replacement CEO - who is expected to be appointed in just a few months' time - will continue the endeavors that Musk has set forward or switch course. But either way, changes will be needed to keep Twitter afloat as anger toward the platform has been growing.

Among the most controversial features of the Musk era has come with his changes to verification through Twitter Blue. The monthly subscription service has allowed any individual to earn the coveted blue checkmark without actually having their identity checked, just for opting into the $8 per month service.

However, that will be receiving some major changes in just a few days' time as on Friday, December 2, verification will be relaunched. This will include a new gold checkmark for companies, grey for government, and blue for celebrities and Twitter Blue subscribers - who will now also need their identity verified.

Nonetheless, even with Musk showing a quick response to these controversial changes, Ryan Reynolds has a point. Social media platforms have always come and gone, just look at MySpace and Friendster to see how the mighty have fallen before. Could Twitter be next to go or will it manage to bounce back?