Red Rising Book 7 ‘Red God’ Gets Release Window Update From Author Pierce Brown

Author Pierce Brown teased fans about where he stands regarding his work on Red Rising Book 7, Red God.

The Red Rising series of sci-fi novels has wowed fans for over a decade. It tells the far-future story of a lowlife miner on Mars who manages to weasel his way into the ranks of the elite known as Golds.

Pierce's dystopian world has spawned six books thus far, with the latest arriving in July 2023.

Pierce Brown Teases Fans With Red Rising Book 7

Red Rising

Red Rising author Pierce Brown offered an update on the upcoming seventh book in the franchise, Red God.

Red God was initially announced in July 2022, as Brown unveiled plans to complete what has come to be known as the Iron Gold tetralogy.

In a post on the sci-fi writer's Instagram Stories (via Reddit), Brown said he is "still working on" Red Rising Book 7 and that he thanks fans for their patience:

"Still working on Book 7. It's a beast. I want it done, but I want to get it right. Lots to tie in and tie up. Many to maim. Many to martyr. Thanks for the patience."

Pierce also spoke in an interview with literary YouTuber Maude Garrett, where Brown teased that the book will be out "next year," likely "in the summertime:"

"I think, unless I encounter some new hiccups and stuff, it will be out next year, most likely in the summertime, but we will have to see.

This means 2026 may be the year of Red God as long as everything goes to plan, and from the sounds of it, things seem to be on track for the Red Rising author.

While Red God is Brown's intended end to his Red Rising series, the author did note the possibility that the publisher, Del Rey Books, might be forced to split Red God into 2 books given the size of the novel.

This has been an unfortunate trend for larger fantasy novels. George R.R. Martin, against his wishes, was also forced to split his novel A Dance With Dragons, into 2 novels (becoming A Feast For Crows and A Dance With Dragons).

TV & Movie Status of Brown's Red Rising Series

Fans must remember that Brown is not just a writer anymore, which could delay Red God's release if he becomes busier with other aspects of his Red Rising franchise.

Since 2018, the author has also been working on potentially bringing his science fiction world to the screen (just like Brandon Sanderson's ongoing Mistborn movie endeavors). He has been developing a TV series based on the series for several years.

The last fans heard about the project was that it was being shopped to several streaming sites in 2021, with reports at the time saying one big-name platform was interested in the TV adaptation.

Since then, things have seemingly quietened down as Brown reenters book mode. Yet, there is always the chance things on the TV front pick back up again, drawing at least some of his attention away from the writing of Red God.

Given the virality of the Red Rising series, sitting alongside popular modern literary hits like Fourth Wing (read more about Fourth Wing Book 4 here) and ACOTAR, every update on the new book will be met with plenty of enthusiasm from fans.

Red God is seemingly set for release sometime in 2026.