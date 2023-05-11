Rachel McAdams Hints at Her Next Marvel Comeback

MCU star Rachel McAdams addressed a potential Marvel comeback for her character, Dr. Christine Palmer.

McAdams played a key supporting role in both 2016's Doctor Strange and 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, even playing a dual role as two different Christine Palmers from Earth-616 and Earth-838 last time around.

After helping the MCU's core Doctor Strange defeat his Multiversal doppelganger, Sinister Strange, at the end of Doctor Strange 2, both Christines are still alive and well as the master magician continues his wild adventure through space and time.

But while Strange is sure to move on to bigger movies like Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, should fans expect to see McAdams back in the fold anytime soon?

Rachel McAdams Teases MCU Return

Marvel

Speaking with Empire Magazine, MCU star Rachel McAdams addressed where she stands in terms of possibly reprising her role as Christine Palmer in upcoming Marvel movies.

When asked whether she thinks Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was her last MCU appearance, she only teased that "you never know" what comes up in the MCU and that her story is "to be continued" in the future:

"You never know what’s going to happen with the MCU, right? It’s vast and endless, so — to be continued. What I took away from it is that green-screen acting is hard. And that you have to be really fit to make a Marvel movie. I had to really tap into my figure-skating, sporty side from another life."

Shortly after Doctor Strange 2 debuted, McAdams addressed her future playing Christine Palmer, calling it "a great gig" while making it clear that she "wouldn’t be sad to keep going" in more Marvel movies down the road:

"I mean, it’s a great gig. So I wouldn’t be sad to keep going with it. It’s a fun part. And I liked that she’s gone in different directions now. And now that the multiverse is open, you know, anything could happen. The world’s your oyster."

When Will Rachel McAdams Return to the MCU?

Rachel McAdams is in an interesting position with regard to her MCU tenure, especially since her Earth-616 Variant was only seen for one scene in Doctor Strange 2 where she got married.

Additionally, her 838 Variant seems to have stayed behind in her world as America Chavez opened a portal to get Doctor Strange back home, all after having a moment of clarity with her otherworldly semi-love interest.

While the most likely place for Christine Palmer to return would be in the eventual Doctor Strange 3 when it debuts, there is a chance she could pop up before then either in the Multiverse Saga or when Phase 7 kicks off.

And with other major MCU outings like Deadpool 3 likely exploring the Multiverse even further, McAdams could certainly find herself back on the big screen in the MCU before long.

And on the animated side, McAdams reprised her role as Christine in Season 1, Episode 4 of What If...?, giving her a chance at doing the same in that series' second season when it eventually arrives.

Doctor Strange and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are now streaming on Disney+, as is Season 1 of What If...?.