Punisher: One Last Kill Includes 6 Characters From Netflix’s Marvel Universe

The Punisher: One Last Kill crosses over with the Netflix era of Marvel shows in more ways than one. Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle was first introduced in Netflix's Daredevil, before he landed his own spin-off series, The Punisher. Now history is repeating itself again, this time under Marvel Studios, with Bernthal reprising his role in the MCU's Netflix revival, Daredevil: Born Again, and now leading his own Special Presentation, The Punisher: One Last Kill.

The Punisher: One Last Kill is a solo side story following Frank Castle after his Netflix series and set alongside the events of Daredevil: Born Again. While Punisher is firmly involved with the events of the MCU now, with a role in Marvel's summer blockbuster, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, his Special Presentation contained plenty of links to his past in the Netflix Marvel shows.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Punisher: One Last Kill.

Every Netflix Marvel Character Who Appears in Punisher: One Last Kill

Frank Castle/The Punisher

Marvel Television

Jon Bernthal led his own show as the Punisher during the Netflix Marvel era, and now he's reached that same milestone on Disney+, starring in and co-writing The Punisher: One Last Kill. The Special Presentation is uniquely tailored to The Punisher's brutal style, featuring as much violence, blood, and dark subject matter as the TV-MA rating on Disney+ allows.

The Punisher: One Last Kill welcomes back Frank Castle as the lead of his own show following the Netflix era, which will hopefully pave the way for more Punisher content, perhaps even a theatrical movie.

Karen Page

Marvel Television

While she was kept hidden from marketing, speculation was rife that Deborah Ann Woll might reprise her role as Karen Page in The Punisher: One Last Kill. Woll has been busy playing Karen in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, but her history with Punisher, which included a role in his titular Netflix series, primed her to reappear in Frank's life.

The rumors ended up being true, and Karen appears briefly in one of Frank's visions, taunting him for "failing this city" as he contemplates giving up the Punisher mantle for good.

Curtis Hoyle

Marvel Television

Throughout The Punisher: One Last Kill, Frank is haunted by the sins of his past, including his former army friend, Curtis Hoyle (Jason R. Moore). The Special Presentation is the first time Curt has been featured in a Marvel Studios project, and while it's unclear what happened to him after The Punisher, he appears in The Punisher: One Last Kill to test Frank.

Frank's hesitation during an army mission led to Curt losing his leg, a guilt the Punisher has carried ever since. Throughout the Disney+ movie, Curt appears in Frank's imagination, speaking the thoughts of his subconscious and his guilt. Given Curt's importance in Frank's life, it seems likely he'll be a staple in any future Punisher projects.

Maria Castle

Netflix

Another of Frank Castle's major haunts is the deaths of his wife and family, which were the catalyst for him taking up the mantle of the Punisher. With so much of The Punisher: One Last Kill revolving around Frank's psyche and his past, it comes as no surprise that his wife, Maria Castle, is present in the Special.

Kelli Barrett reprises her role as Maria Castle, Frank's loving wife, who appears in his memories during his moments of psychological trauma.

Lisa Castle

Marvel Television

Frank's daughter, Lisa Castle, holds a crucial role in his life and is often the main character he speaks with during his visions in The Punisher: One Last Kill. Lisa was killed in the shooting that also took Frank's wife and son. At the end of the Special, it's Lisa who inspires Frank to keep fighting after he saves a family, including a young girl who reminds him of his daughter.

Lisa has been recast in The Punisher: One Last Kill since her time on The Punisher, with Addie Bernthal (Bernthal's real-life daughter) taking up the role.

Frank Jr.

Netflix

The final character fans will recognize from the Netflix Marvel universe is Frank Castle Jr. played by Eduardo Campirano (who takes over the role from Aidan Pierce Brennan).

Frank Jr. is another character who appears only via Frank's imagination, as he laments the memories of those he lost during The Punisher: One Last Kill.