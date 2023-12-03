Some fans still wonder if Pretty Hard Cases will return for Season 4.

Created by Tassie Cameron and Sherry White, Pretty Hard Cases is a Canadian comedy-drama that focuses on the story of two detectives named Sam (Meredith MacNeill) and Kelly (Adrienne C. Moore) as they navigate the ups and downs of police work while balancing their personal lives.

Pretty Hard Cases debuted on CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation) on February 3, 2021. In June 2022, the show was renewed for Season 3, then premiered on January 4, 2023.

Is Pretty Hard Cases Season 4 Happening?

CBC Studios

Unfortunately, Pretty Hard Cases won't be returning for Season 4.

In February 2023, the show's official X (formerly Twitter) account confirmed that Season 3 will be its final season.

The announcement was made mid-season on the same day that Episode 5 aired on CBC:

"We’re very sad to share that Season 3 of 'Pretty Hard Cases' will be our final season. Thank you to all of the amazing cast and crew who have worked with us these last three years and have made this show possible.

Replying to its own post, the Pretty Hard Cases team reiterated how grateful they are for "every single one of" their audience members:

We are so grateful to every single one of you who has watched and loved 'Pretty Hard Cases.' We hope you enjoy our final five episodes!"

Sally Catto, general manager of the entertainment, factual, and sports division of CBC, issued an official statement about Pretty Hard Cases' cancellation, noting that it was a "difficult decision" on their part:

“'Pretty Hard Cases' reimagined the police procedural with timely storylines, a distinct sense of humor, and a refreshingly authentic take on female friendship. While we have made the difficult decision not to renew the series, we want to thank Tassie Cameron, Sherry White, Amy Cameron, Meredith MacNeill, Adrienne C. Moore, and the entire cast and crew for three wonderful seasons.”

Still, Catto's remarks indicate that it would be up to CBC if the network decides to bring Pretty Hard Cases back for Season 4.

What Could Happen in Pretty Hard Cases Season 4?

The first two seasons of Pretty Hard Cases managed to do a deep dive into the friendship of Sam and Kelly while also tackling their complicated love lives.

While Season 3 began with Sam and Kelly in separate missions, Pretty Hard Cases ended happily for both.

After a series of challenges in their relationship, Kelly and Nathan ended up together and even tied the knot during the finale.

As for Sam, she has yet to pick between Steve and Naz, but the episode suggests that she's at peace with the idea that she will have more time to choose between the two lovers.

Season 3 concluded with Sam and Kelly going to Saint Vincent, Virgin Islands, for a much-deserved vacation after Nathan decided to stay put with Naz.

Kelly also agrees to go to Saint Vincent since they know that Adeline French, who is one of Season 2's villains, is hiding there.

If Season 4 ends up happening, the pair's new adventure in Saint Vincent could be pushed to the forefront while still in the pursuit of Adeline.

Given that Kelly already received her happy ending, Sam's quest to find the one could also be one of the main storylines for a potential Season 4.

All episodes of Pretty Hard Cases Season 3 are streaming on Amazon Freevee.