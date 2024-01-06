Our Kind of People Season 2: Will More Episodes Ever Release?

Fans of the 2021 drama, Our Kind of People, may wonder about the status of a Season 2 for the series, so here’s where things currently stand.

Our Kind of People, which starred Chicago Med’s Yaya DaCosta, explored the Black upper class in the well-to-do community of Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts on Martha’s Vineyard.

The series was part of Fox’s 2021-2022 lineup and aired 12 episodes from September to January. Reaction to Our Kind of People was decidedly mixed and it regularly pulled in about 2.1 million viewers with each new episode.

Is Our Kind of People Season 2 in the Works?

Fox

Our Kind of People will not return for a second season. As reported by Deadline last year, the series was canceled by Fox on May 13, 2022.

According to series creator Karin Gist in January 2022, shortly after the show aired its final episode, Fox was “so supportive” and “creatively happy“ with Our Kind of People. She also seemed hopeful about the prospect of a renewal:

“Knock on wood that we get a Season 2. The studio and the network have been so supportive. I think they’re creatively happy with the show, so I think it’s a really good and positive sign. I have lots of great ideas for Season 2 that I’ll be pitching very soon. I’m very, very encouraged by the possibility of continuing to tell this story because I think we still have so much more to do.“

The reason for Our Kind of People’s cancellation lies in the series’ ratings which were definitely in the lower range; as reported by Entertainment Weekly, across 12 episodes, the series held a 0.5 rating and accumulated 2.1 million total viewers.

Ultimately, the network couldn’t justify ordering more episodes with viewership being what it was.

What Could Our Kind of People Season 2 Have Been Like?

Karin Gist, who also has writing and producing credits on mixed-ish and Empire, discussed with Deadline the directions in which a sophomore run of Our Kind of People could have gone.

In the series finale, an unknown gunman arrived on the scene, intending to kill Teddy, the father of main character Angela Vaughn. Instead, the bullet hit her half-sister, Leah. Gist spoke on the decision to have Leah be shot in the final episode:

“What I love about that is that we spent the season bringing the family together and so, you always have to give families something to root for and a reason to bring them back. By the end of the season, the family is cracked because of the Teddy of it all. So hopefully going forward, Leah’s injury will be the touchstone to bring the family back together.”

When pressed on exactly who the shooter was, Gist pleaded the fifth but teased the revelation as material for a potential new plot line:

"You know I can’t tell you about that! It’s going to be somebody completely surprising and it might be the beginnings of a new storyline.”

She also noted that “the possibilities are endless.” Sadly, those possibilities will likely never be realized as Our Kind of People is now finished.

All 12 episodes of Our Kind of People can be streamed, with ads, on Tubi. The season can also be purchased through a variety of digital video-on-demand retailers.