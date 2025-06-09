Pedro Pascal & Chris Evans' New Movie, Materialists, Is Deeper Than You Might Think (Review)

Pedro Pascal, Chris Evans, and Dakota Johnson star in the new film Materialists, which might seem like a fun romantic-comedy on paper, but it is far more thought-provoking than that. Johnson plays a high-end New York City matchmaker named Lucy who ends up torn between her broke ex-boyfriend, John (Evans), and a rich, seemingly perfect man, Harry (Pascal).

Written and directed by Celine Song, whose previous work includes Past Lives, it is not surprising at all that Materialists delivers a deep exploration of love. This movie is sure to make audiences feel all the feels as they go on an emotional roller coaster of a journey with Lucy, who is just trying to figure out her life.

Materialists Lives Up To Its Name

When it comes to Lucy's job, she uses numbers. She might be a matchmaker, which would make one think it is all about chemistry and attraction, but she breaks things down in terms that make her (and those that use her service) materialistic and narcissistic. It is strange to watch a movie where you want to root for the main character, but have a hard time doing so.

Lucy admits, on more than one occasion, that she is a terrible person, and from the audience's perspective, she isn't exactly wrong. The more we learn about her past, her motives, and the way she treats John, she becomes a hard character to like. It is not until something happens to a client of hers that she starts to become a remotely likable character, because it forces her to look deeper into her own life and at her actions.

Get Ready To Fall In Love With Chris Evans All Over Again

Chris Evans plays Lucy's lovable ex-boyfriend, John. They have not seen each other in some time, until she happens upon him at a wedding where he is working as a server. It is at this same wedding that she meets Pascal's Harry, who instantly takes a liking to her.

Evans was the perfect choice to play Captain America because he is charming, handsome, and comes across as the nicest guy you will ever meet. He has the same appeal in Materialists because he is head over heels in love with Lucy, and will be there for her no matter what. He is the one that she can call when she has a hard day, not Harry.

Despite John knowing she has a boyfriend, he will drop everything to support her and talk her through her troubles. He is an all-around good guy, which Evans is so brilliant at playing.

Pedro Pascal Leaves It All On The Table

I don't have to tell you that Pedro Pascal is a talented actor. From The Mandalorian, to The Last Of Us, he will always give one hundred and ten percent. This is one of the many reasons I cannot wait to see him as Reed Richards in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Of course, that is no different in Materialists.

From the very first moment we see Pascal on screen, it is impossible not to root for him. He might be rich, but he isn't conceited like the rest of the men Lucy meets in her line of work. He is kind, smart, and attractive. He has it all. As Lucy says, he is a unicorn. Seemingly an impossible find, but is real nonetheless.

He isn't on screen as much as I assumed he would be, but when he is, he leaves it all out there on the table. There are two scenes that made me cry in this film, and the one that made me cry the hardest involves him being raw with his emotions. The other is when Chris Evans does the same.

Overall Thoughts

Celine Song is great at making viewers leave one of her films thinking about their own life decisions. She has a way of exploring love and relationships in a deeper way than anyone else. Materialists beautifully touches on the heartbreaking side of love and explores the fact that no one is perfect, but that doesn't mean that you don't have someone who is perfect for you out there.

Dakota Johnson is a good fit for Lucy, but it is Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans who deliver the most memorable performances. They give it their all, and somehow, viewers will find themselves rooting for both of them to come out on top. Without spoilers, the ending of Materialists is a satisfying one, as it offers up the best results we could have hoped for.

Final Rating: 7/10

Materialists comes to theaters on June 13.