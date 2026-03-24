Preschool Stars Josh Duhamel & Michael Socha Talk Parenting Pressure & the Art of Physical Comedy (Exclusive)

Preschool brings competitive parenting to the screen, as stars Josh Duhamel and Michael Socha dive into the pressures and comedy behind their new film. Released digitally on March 17 by Republic Pictures, the new film follows two dads battling for the final spot at an elite preschool, with their rivalry quickly spiraling beyond their kids' best interests. Duhamel not only stars but also directs the project, adding another layer to its creative vision.

In an exclusive interview, The Direct's David Thompson spoke with both actors about their on-set experiences and the film's blend of relatable parenting control and physical comedy.

In Preschool, Josh Duhamel stars as Alan, a wealthy father whose talented young daughter seems like a shoo-in for the final spot at the elite preschool, while Michael Socha plays Brian, a father who puts education on a pedestal but gradually loses focus on his child as his rivalry with Alan escalates.

Preschool eventually spirals into absurdity, featuring silly physical fights, a chaotic live recording of a kids' show, and even a beheaded statue. On the film's hyper-competitive dad moments, Duhamel reflected, "I think that it becomes more about them than it does about what they're trying to do."

He added that watching the preschool competition firsthand with his own children made the script feel especially relatable: "The level of competition, even for my two-year-old here in Los Angeles, was incredible. It was like art imitating life in a lot of ways."

Duhamel previously shared a comment with The Direct on the new Michael Bay Transformers movie, saying, "I'd love to do it."

The Preschool actors also shared how they leaned into the film's comedic chaos. Socha, describing his character Brian's over-seriousness, said, "Brian is so serious, and that’s why I was constantly cracking up throughout, because it’s just bizarre how seriously Brian’s taking it."

The Ultimate Dad Fight for Their Children

Republic Pictures

"I Think That It Becomes More About Them Than It Does About What They’re Trying To Do..."

The Direct: "What was it like filming the film's hyper-competitive, childlike adult moments, especially with you directing and starring, Josh?"

Josh Duhamel: Yeah, this is something that I've witnessed firsthand, having a 12-year-old and now a two-year-old, having just gone through—it’s not even preschool. He's like pre-preschool. And the level of competition, even for my two-year-old here in Los Angeles, was incredible. It was like art imitating life in a lot of ways. I always thought that this could be a really fun idea for a movie, and I hadn't actually seen this take on it before. So when I read the script by Richard D'ovidio and his wife, Nicole, I thought this is something that's going to be really relatable. And the fact that the two dads are the ones that are super hyper-competitive is even more interesting. I think that it becomes more about them than it does about what they're trying to do, which is to give their kids the best chance at success, even at the level of preschool. And oftentimes, it is more of a projection of our own insecurities when we're trying to get our kids into these schools. You know, it's a status thing, and it oftentimes doesn't really benefit the kids, because the kids—especially when they're this young—they just need to play and they need to go get dirty and scrape their knee and learn that way.

The Direct: "Michael, what were your thoughts on your character Brian projecting onto his child throughout the film?"

Michael Socha: Brian is so serious, and that’s why I was constantly cracking up throughout, because it’s just bizarre how seriously Brian’s taking it. But all the insecurities of Brian are put onto the shoulders of his kid, and like Josh was saying, all the kids need is just to have a bit of fun. And there’s so much pressure on kids in school. I remember when I was at school, it’s like Year 10—what do you want to be when you grow older? I don’t know. There’s so much pressure, and it’s like you’ve got to be good at school because you’ve got to get a job. So before any real decisions are made about how you want to conduct the rest of your 50 years of life, you’re just struggling academically or going to a place that you don’t necessarily want to go, and that’s not really taken into consideration at all. It’s just, you will learn, please learn loads and be posh and upper class, and then you can send your kids to a posh and upper class school yourself.

Laughing Through the Chaos on Set

Republic Pictures

"I Found the Whole Thing Hilarious, Not Just the Script. I Just Found the Whole Process Really Fun."

The Direct: "What inspired your physical comedy in the film, and do you have any funny on-set stories?"

Michael Socha: I remember watching this film just thinking I can still see the tears in my eyes, because I was howling so much. But you know, remember like at school, when you're laughing so hard and the teacher's telling you off and you're just crying, it was like one of them, because it was pressure. Everyone finds it funny the first couple of takes you mess up... and then no one's finding it funny, apart from me. But I found the whole thing hilarious, not just the script. I just found the whole process really fun. The whole thing was fun. I loved it.

Future Directing Prospects for Josh Duhamel

Republic Pictures

The Direct: "Josh, are there more directing opportunities on the horizon for you?"

Josh Duhamel: I don't have anything yet. This has been all-consuming. I love directing, and I love the process of it, and I'm very proud of this movie, but it is a lot of work, man, and I'm not afraid of that. But, you know, for the time being, I'm gonna birth this one into the world, and then we'll see what comes next. And, you know, maybe in the next year or two, I'll find something—I’ll never know until I actually read it, right? But I really do love doing comedy. There’s something to Michael’s point—there’s just so much, there’s a lot of laughter, and there’s a lot of joy on set. You're all just trying to make something fun and funny.

The full interview can be viewed below: