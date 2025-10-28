Predator: Badland's First Reviews Are Not What We Had Hoped For

The first wave of reviews for Predator: Badlands is not what fans hoped, as most agree that it is not the best entry of the franchise. The brand-new Predator movie from 20th Century Studios is poised to be different from its predecessors since it marks the first team-up between a Weyland-Yutani synthetic and a young Yautja warrior named Dek as they try to find and kill an unkillable beast on the planet of Genna.

The anticipation is high for Predator: Badlands, especially following the success of Predator: Killer of Killers on Hulu and the animated movie's game-changing ending. While the hype for the Predator franchise is off the charts ahead of its release, the first batch of reviews on X may derail its momentum.

Critics who saw an early screening of Predator: Badlands in the United Kingdom shared their first reactions on X. While they praised the film's action and action sequences, Predator: Badlands received largely mixed reviews due to some pointing out that it is the weakest entry of the franchise, and legacy fans might be left disappointed.

Amon Warmann of Empire Magazine praised Predator: Badlands' story because it was something he was "fully invested in," while also commending director Dan Trachtenberg's vision for the film:

"Predator: Badlands is friggin’ awesome. Inventive action, organic comedy, and a story I was fully invested in. Dan Trachtenberg continues to push all the right buttons with this franchise. Impressive."

While Barton Reviews' Josh Barton pointed out that Predator: Badlands is a "pretty badass expansion" of the franchise, he criticized the fact that the movie felt "a bit like The Mandalorian at times" due to leaning on comedy:

"#PredatorBadlands is a pretty badass expansion of the Predator franchise. Dan Trachtenberg delivers yet more thrilling action in this world, even if this might be his weakest work in the franchise yet. It's the most action-packed Predator film yet, some of it as brutal as you'd expect, while other moments rely more on the comedic aspect brought into the film. It's an interesting angle to take with a Predator film, and one that doesn't always work, the film feeling a bit like The Mandalorian at times. When it's good though, it's GOOD."

Future of the Force's Phil Roberts pointed out that Badlands is more of a "sci-fi epic than a traditional Predator movie," but "legacy fans may be left disappointed:"

"Dan Trachtenberg’s #PredatorBadlands is an epic spectacle that takes us on a deep dive into Yautja mythology. More sci-fi epic than a traditional Predator film, it takes some big swings that don’t always land. Despite its bold approach, legacy fans may be left disappointed."

Eammon Parks Jacobs of Dexerto said that Predator: Badlands is not as gory as the other entries of the franchise, but he still "had a blast" with it:

"'Predator: Badlands' is a cosmic buddy road movie, and it’s all killer no filler. Dan Trachtenberg smartly maneuvers the franchise to a grander scale than just another survival horror. It might not be as traditionally gory, but I had a blast with it."

Filmhounds Magazine's Paul Klein admitted that Predator: Badlands took some swings, but "not all of it works," and it will "probably divide fans:"

"Dan Tratchenberg takes some swings with #PredatorBadlands and I respect that. Not all of it works, and it’ll probably divide fans but it’s refreshing for a franchise to try something new and not be content with formula. Great score and creature design."

Popternative's Christopher Gallardo has high praise for Predator: Badlands, calling it "an action-packed ride that keeps you on your toes:"

"'PREDATOR: BADLANDS': an action-packed ride that keeps you on your toes. It's a "found family" action-adventure wrapped in that classic franchise brutality. Trachtenberg confidently continues to make the Predator world captivating as Fanning charms (and scares!)."

Nicole's Film Perspectives has nothing but kind words to say about Predator: Badlands, giving =Trachtenberg and lead star Elle Fanning their flowers while also calling the movie an "action-packed adventure that works across the board:"

"'Predator: Badlands' is an action-packed adventure that works across the board. Particularly with Elle Fanning who not only captivates you but keeps you on your toes. She was the standout and deserves to be a lead more. Trachtenberg delivers a punch and it rides high. Go see it!"

Total Film's Emily Garbutt shared that Predator: Badlands is something that fans might expect from a usual movie under the franchise's umbrella, but it was still "a lot of fun:"

"Thought Predator: Badlands was a lot of fun – not what you might expect from a Predator movie, but a very capable entry into this particular brand of sci-fi adventure blockbuster. One for The Great heads: Elle Fanning is so good as a comic co-lead."

Directed by Dan Trachtenberg, Predator: Badlands stars Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi. Set in the far future, the movie is part of the expansive Predator franchise, which includes classics like the first Predator movie featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Predator 2, and Predator: Killer of Killers. Predator: Badlands premieres in theaters on November 7, 2025.

Why Predator: Badlands' Mixed Reviews Are Not a Cause for Concern

20th Century Studios

While the first wave of reactions toward Predator: Badlands is not what fans hoped for, the mixed reviews aren't surprising because longtime fans are used to the R-rated action and gore seen in the original Predator movies. It's reasonable to assume that Predator: Badlands took a risk by leaning toward a more comedic and PG-13 approach.

It's understandable that some critics called the movie the weakest entry in the franchise; still, the mixed reviews of Badlands are far from a red flag. Director Dan Trachtenberg took a risk with his bold approach, showcasing a bond between a synth and a Yautja warrior and suggesting evolution rather than a decline.

Despite the early reactions, the true barometer of Predator: Badlands' success would rely on audience scores. If it has a strong audience rating, then the mixed reviews label will likely be forgotten.

Predator: Badlands' historic PG-13 rating, combined with its sprinkle of comedy, allows the movie to stand out from its predecessor. This could be good, as its potential success may lead to another Alien vs. Predator movie.