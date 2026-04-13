Peter Dinklage Just Joined His 8th Major Franchise Since Game Of Thrones

Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage has found his way into yet another franchise since beginning his journey through Game of Thrones' Westeros in 2011. Before his time in the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros launched him into stardom, Dinklage got his start in The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian as Trumpkin, a loyal red dwarf. However, it was his starring role as Tyrion Lannister, the witty intellectual dwarf son of Tywin, in all eight seasons of Game of Thrones, for which he picked up four "Best Supporting Actor" Emmy awards. His impressive performance has catapulted Dinklage into the A-list to the point that he has found his way into more of the biggest pop culture mythoses in the years since.

HBO

According to Deadline, Peter Dinklage has signed on for Season 2 of Alien: Earth, marking his debut in the Ridley Scott-created sci-fi horror franchise that already spans nine movies and the live-action FX series. The Game of Thrones icon will feature as a series regular as he joins his ninth major franchise since the HBO fantasy series began, and the 11th in his over-three-decade acting career.

Peter Dinklage's 8 Other Post-Game of Thrones Franchises

Ice Age

20th Century Studios

Just one year after Game of Thrones began in 2011, Peter Dinklage played the ape main antagonist, Captain Gutt, in Ice Age: Continental Drift. Gutt is a ruthless pirate captain and self-proclaimed Master of the Seas who seeks revenge against Ray Romano's Manny, and he and the others sank his ship.

X-Men

20th Century Studios

Peter Dinklage joined 2014's X-Men: Days of Future Past as Bolivar Trask, the '70s weapons tycoon behind the Sentinels whom Jennifer Lawrence's Mystique spent the flick trying to assassinate to save mutantkind. Over a decade later, Dinklage's Trask will even leave a mark over Avengers: Doomsday, with many expecting the character to be rebooted with a new actor in Phase 7.

Angry Birds

Sony Pictures

Continuing his saga of animated animal voices, Peter Dinklage also voiced the Mighty Eagle in the first two Angry Birds movies, although it appears he will be omitted from this December's threequel. The patriotic bird is one of the overarching protagonists in the duology, evolving from a lazy coward to a brave hero.

Marvel Cinematic Universe

Marvel Studios

Playing the Sentinels' creator and X-Men villain Bollivar Trask wasn't enough for Peter Dinklage in the superhero realm, as he joined the MCU with Avengers: Infinity War and was supposed to reprise his role in Thor: Love & Thunder until his scenes were scrapped. The Game of Thrones star played Eitri, the dwarf king of Nidavellir, who crafted the Infinity Gauntlet for Thanos and Stormbreaker for Thor.

Transformers

Paramount Pictures

Dinklage has been behind far more than complex dwarf characters and animated animals, including providing the voice of Scourge, leader of the Terrorcons and the main villain of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, capable of transforming into a black Peterbilt 359 semi-trailer truck.

The Hunger Games

Lionsgate

Peter Dinklage holds a pivotal place in The Hunger Games franchise as Casca Highbottom, Dean of the Academy, and the accidental creator of the murderous contest in The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. The original games were a result of Highbottom's drunken dark side, leading him to become a troubled drug addict to cope with the guilt of the cruel tradition he had created.

Wicked

Universal Pictures

The dwarf actor appeared in both Wicked and Wicked: For Good as the voice of Dr. Dillamond, the history-teaching goat professor at Shiz University. When the Wizard begins persecuting animals across Oz, Dillamond is an early victim who motivates Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba to campaign for their rights.

Dexter

Paramount+

The A-lister recently joined Paramount+'s serial killer-centric TV franchise with Dexter: Resurrection, the fourth entry in the saga. Peter Dinklage entered the DexterVerse as Leon Prater, a billionaire venture capitalist who leads a network of serial killers and even collects artifacts related to the most legendary.